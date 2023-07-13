Jake Paul hits Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg with $100M fight offer

YouTube star Jake Paul has given tech CEOs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg a $100 million offer to take their supposed fight to the Middle East and donate all proceeds to charity.

The proposed MMA fight between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg continues to be a hot topic of conversation online, as fans can’t wait for two of the world’s leading social media figureheads to finally duke it out in the octagon.

Article continues after ad

Although rumors continue to rise about this possible bout, nothing has yet been solidly set in stone… but Zuckerberg’s recent training session with UFC champs Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya is making speculation rise to a fever pitch.

Jake Paul is the latest public figure to give his two cents about their proposed match. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has had his fair share of fights, and believes Musk will come out on top due to the supposed six-inch height difference between the two men.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: Stylebender Zuckerberg recently trained with UFC champs Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

Jake Paul offers Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg $100M to fight for charity

However, that wasn’t the major point of conversation regarding his opinions on their highly-anticipated fight. In typical Jake Paul fashion, he hit the billionaires with a massive deal, offering them $100 million to take their bout to the Middle East and donate their purses to charity.

“I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity,” he announced during an episode of his podcast. “[I] can guarantee $100 million to charity. We wanna get involved and help make this a reality.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 2:20)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Of course, Paul couldn’t help but take shots at UFC prez Dana White during his spiel, who has supposedly been in touch with both Musk and Zuckerberg about their possible match.

“It’s the biggest sporting event ever, and that’s why I think there should be people who want this sport to be better and not just greedy people like Dana White to get involved, because it’s gonna benefit the UFC,” Jake continued.

Article continues after ad

“I think if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are true about their word, doing it for charity and doing it for a bigger cause… I don’t think he should partner with someone who’s a piece of sh*t like Dana White.”

For now, Jake is gearing up for his own fight against Nate Diaz in August — but fans will have to wait and see if either Elon or Zuckerberg take him up on his offer.