Mark Zuckerberg “not holding his breath” as Elon Musk mentions Italy fight

Mark Zuckerberg has told fans he’s not “holding his breath” after Elon Musk made some seemingly official claims about their proposed UFC fight on X.

The potential MMA fight between Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk has become quite the topic of conversation on social media.

Fans are hyped to see two of tech’s biggest moguls potentially duke it out in the octagon; but so far, no details concerning the bout have been confirmed.

In the past, Musk claimed that their fight would take place in Italy — an assertion that he made once again in a tweet on August 11.

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC),” he wrote. “Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.”

“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk’s claims about potential MMA match

However, Mark Zuckerberg is urging fans to take Musk’s claims with a heavy grain of salt, saying in a Threads post that none of the aforementioned details have been confirmed.

“I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me,” Zuckerberg wrote. “If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

This isn’t the first time Zuckerberg has cast doubt on their highly-anticipated match. He made similar comments in another post about a week prior, claiming he was ready to fight immediately but wasn’t “holding his breath” that a bout between them would actually happen.

Until then, it looks like we’re simply waiting on Musk to agree to a fight date. While nothing has yet been confirmed, it appears as though the possibility of this insane match is becoming more and more real with every passing day.