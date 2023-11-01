Elon Musk finally fights Mark Zuckerberg but not how you’d expect

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have finally been able to fight in a boxing match, but it’s not how you’d expect at all.

Earlier in 2023, Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg began talking about the possibility of getting into the ring together for a possible fight.

Many quickly began to cast doubt on whether the bout would ever happen, including Zuckerberg himself, but Musk reignited the talks on a podcast with Joe Rogan on October 31, 2023.

That fight has finally taken place, thanks to an indie game that’s put the two iconic CEOs up against each other.

Indie game puts Elon Musk against reptilian Zuckerberg

Indie fighting game RoboSquad Revolution released a trailer for their upcoming game on October 31, 2023, and walked the line of parody with the reveal of their Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg characters.

In the trailer, the two enter into a boxing match against each other, with the reptile version of Zuck sending Elon flying across the room with one punch.

The trailer even goes on to share Elon Musk saying “get verified” when punching another opponent.

Using a reptile version of Mark Zuckerberg is likely a play on the meme that Zuck is secretly a reptilian alien or AI robot. He’s obviously not, but the meme started after many began to question the Meta CEO’s demeanor during press events and TV appearances.

While we wait for the two billionaires to figure out whether or not the fight is ever going to take place, users can make it happen themselves during the game’s free-to-play open beta that’s available on Steam.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.