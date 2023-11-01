Elon Musk reignites Zuckerberg feud with bold duel challenge on Joe Rogan podcast

The ongoing feud between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has taken an unexpected turn, with Musk once again igniting the rivalry with a bold new challenge.

In a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk has again challenged Zuckerberg to a duel, stating that he’s willing to fight the Meta CEO “anytime, anywhere.”

Musk’s fresh new challenge comes after interest in a potential fight between the two had seemingly fizzled out.

The idea of the tech-titan showdown arose after Zuckerberg keenly responded to Musk’s initial hint at a fight back in June. Later in August, Musk publicly accepted the fight challenge, but Zuckerberg was quick to note that he wasn’t “holding his breath” that the fight would ever happen.

The fight suddenly gained traction, however, and Italy was even down to host the event at the historic Coliseum — a location that later proved to be contentious.

“Italy actually was willing to let us use the Coliseum. So I was like, ‘Well, you can’t turn that down, you know?’” Musk said on the Joe Rogan Experience.

But with Zuckerberg closely associated with the UFC and UFC CEO Dana White expressing interest in promoting the fight, Musk had concerns about detracting from the historical integrity of the venue.

“We don’t want to have tons of ads and UFC branding on the Coliseum because it’s a historical place,” Musk explained.

The controversy surrounding the location of the fight led Zuckerberg to believe Musk was never “serious” about fighting him in the first place. And in the other corner, we now have Musk claiming that Zuckerberg simply “pulled out” of the fight.

Now, Musk has decided to take matters into his own hands, issuing a new challenge to Zuckerberg. “I challenge him to a duel under any circumstances,” Musk declared confidently on the Joe Rogan Experience.

He even acknowledged the potential unfairness of the matchup, given his size advantage. “I’m way bigger than him. This is unfair. I don’t think he should fight me.” Rogan was quick to point out that size isn’t everything, especially against a respected martial artist like Zuckerberg.

However, Musk once again referred to his “patented Walrus” move, suggesting he’ll simply lay on top of Zuckerberg to win the fight. As for what’s next between the two, Musk went “full Dr. Seuss,” commenting, “I’m willing to fight him in a house, on a mouse, with a louse.”

It remains to be seen if Zuckerberg will accept the duel and settle the rivalry once and for all.