Mark Zuckerberg casts doubts on Elon Musk fight: “Not holding my breath”

The proposed cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may be more of a publicity stunt than a reality, as Zuckerberg has expressed his skepticism, stating he’s “not holding his breath.“

The Meta CEO took to his newly launched social media platform, Threads, to address Musk’s claims that their much-anticipated fight would be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath,” Zuckerberg wrote on Threads, casting doubt on Musk’s commitment to the proposed showdown.

The Meta CEO also questioned the choice of platform for the live stream, suggesting that a more reliable platform should be used to ensure the proceeds from the fight, which Musk has pledged to veterans’ charities, are successfully raised. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” Zuckerberg wrote, taking a jab at the rival platform.

This latest exchange follows Musk’s recent tweets, in which he claimed he was training vigorously for the fight and that it would be streamed on X.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has been pushing for more video content on X since he rebranded Twitter, even using it to launch a presidential candidate.

The idea of a cage fight between the two billionaires first surfaced in June following Zuckerberg’s medal-winning performance at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.

Musk, who posted a tweet about his unique fighting move, ‘The Walrus,’ has been vocal about his interest in the fight, despite no official confirmation from either party.

Zuckerberg, a martial arts enthusiast, has been seen training with UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, sparking speculation that he might be serious about the potential showdown. Meanwhile, Musk has been pictured training with retired UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

Whether the fight will happen or not remains to be seen.

And although Zuckerberg remains skeptical, he wrote, “I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”