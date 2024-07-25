Mark Zuckerberg responds after Elon Musk revives fight challenge

Mark Zuckerberg has responded to Elon Musk’s fight challenge as the Tesla CEO reignites the beef with another provocation.

In mid-2023, an internet beef unlike any other kicked off. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg feuded publicly and for a while, it was looking like their grudge would be settled in a genuine, televised, MMA match.

The match between the tech giants never did happen, however. As both parties constantly prodded each other to step in the octagon and venues volunteered to host the event, things went silent.

Until now that is, a year after their beef started, Elon challenged Zuckerberg once again, and Meta’s CEO has responded.

On July 24, during a visit to Capitol Hill, Elon Musk was asked about a fight with Zuckerberg, saying he’d fight him at “any place, any time, any rules”.

In response to this comment, Zuckerberg fired back in a Threads comment to The Verge’s Deputy Editor with a simple question, “Are we really doing this again?”

Even at the height of the beef between the tech moguls, Zuckerberg said in a Threads post that he wasn’t “holding his breath” for Elon to actually fight him but promised he was ready to fight whenever he was ready.

The last we heard about the fight was in October 2023 when said on an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast that he would challenge him to a duel “under any circumstances”, claiming that it was Zuckerberg who “pulled out of the fight”.

Zuckerberg is 13 years younger than Elon and is quite athletic, with a background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, winning a tournament in 2023 and training with UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

Despite another back and forth, it’s quite clear Elon still has a bone to pick with Zuckerberg, but the cage fight between the two is still in doubt.