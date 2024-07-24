Elon Musk agrees to fight Mark Zuckerberg “any time” under “any rules”

Twitter/X owner Elon Musk has officially agreed to fight fellow tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg, and he’s game to throw down with his opponent “any time” under “any rules.”

In summer 2023, the possibility of an MMA match between tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg went viral as the two traded verbal blows across social media.

However, things got quiet in fall of that same year, and nothing much had been said about the potential bout for months… until now.

On July 24, Musk addressed the situation in response to a question from an apparent fan, saying he’s more than willing to meet his rival in the octagon — or anywhere, for that matter.

“I’ll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, any rules,” he said with a smile in a video that’s taking X by storm.

This is the latest statement to come from Musk about the Zuckerberg fight in quite some time, but it’s not the first time he’s expressed such a sentiment. In an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast in October 2023, Musk said something very similar.

“I challenge him to a duel under any circumstances,” the Tesla CEO said. “I’m willing to fight him in a house, on a mouse, with a louse.”

The feud between these two billionaires first sparked in June 2023 after Musk said he was “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg ahead of its Threads launch, which at the time, was merely considered a “rumor.”

Zuckerberg was quick to respond, asking him to “send the location” in a post on his Instagram stories. Given Zuckerberg’s proficiency in martial arts, fans were keen to see if he’d get to show off his skills against his business rival.

Although Musk publicly accepted the challenge in a taunt on X, nothing has come to fruition since then, and Zuckerberg has said he’s not “holding his breath” for things to actually pan out.

For Zuckerberg’s part, he’s truly gone all-in with MMA, even training with UFC champs Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya. Although Musk does boast a size advantage, combat sports experts know that size isn’t everything if an opponent has the skills to put you in a hold.

At the time of writing, Zuckerberg has yet to respond to Musk’s latest callout, leaving fans anxious to see where their feud will go next.