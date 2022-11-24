Jake Paul dismisses Tommy Fury fight offer over pay concerns

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Jake Paul has dismissed the fight offer made by Global Titans for him and Tommy Fury to square off over claims they “don’t pay” fighters.

After Tommy Fury pulled out of their fight in August over travel troubles, Jake Paul suggested that he was moving on to bigger and better things. Though, he’s not been able to completely avoid his longtime rival.

Once he beat Anderson Silva at the end of October, questions quickly turned to who Jake would fight next. While a handful of names were quickly suggested by fans, Tommy was comfortably the consensus pick.

The pair have gone back and forth over the last few weeks, with Jake setting a deadline of November 22 for Tommy’s camp to have things agreed.

Jake Paul downplays fight offer for Tommy Fury clash

With that deadline passing, Global Titans – a promotion that Tommy has fought under previously – stepped in with a quick offer for Jake.

They said that they’d host the fight in early 2023 and have the card consist of fights between Global Titan fighters and those under Jake’s Most Valuable Promotions brand. However, he’s not biting.

“One thing I’m never going to do is do business with people who don’t treat fighters well. Pay Paul Bamba,” he tweeted after Bamba stated that they “treat fighters very badly” and “don’t pay.”

While Jake has shut down Global Titans’ offer, he hasn’t completely ruled out a fight with Tommy – even though the deadline he set for a contract has been and gone.

His MVP brand has recently tweeted about being in contact with the Fury camp and their promoter, Frank Warren, so it seems as if talks are still ongoing. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.