Jake Paul gets Tommy Fury fight offer with long-awaited bout in trouble

Jake Paul has been given a fight offer to take on Tommy Fury as negotiations between the pair appear to be on the ropes.

Over the last few years, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been lined up to fight each other on two separate occasions. However, trouble on Fury’s side of things has prevented the fight from happening to this point.

The pair almost came to blows at the recent Floyd Mayweather vs Deji event as they got into a heated war of words while Jake was at ringside. That led to discussions about them fighting in early 2023, with the ‘Problem Child’ urging Fury’s camp to send a contract by November 22.

Well, as that day came and went, Tommy claimed that Jake’s side had issued “no response” to him amid negotiations, leaving some fans to believe that the fight was, once again, on the ropes.

Global Titans offers to host Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight

Jake’s MVP brand has disputed Tommy’s claim about a lack of communication, saying that they’ve been in “daily contact” with the Fury camp as they try to get the fight to happen.

Since then, Global Titans – who hosted the Mayweather vs Deji card – have stepped in to give the pair a fight offer, as they’re open to hosting a card that features fights from both camps.

“Global Titans have made an offer to Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury on a Global Titans event in early 2023,” they tweeted on November 23. “We are still awaiting a response and would welcome the prospect of a Global Titans vs. Most Valuable Promotions fight card from top to bottom.”

The step in from Global Titans comes off the back of Tommy claiming that the promoters could have details ironed out by November 23. Though, that falls a day after Jake’s deadline of November 22.

There is still plenty of interest in seeing the pair fight, but it appears it could be a pretty bumpy road before fans get what they want. Well, that’s if they get it at all.