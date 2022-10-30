Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo following victory over Anderson Silva

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

After a legendary victory over MMA icon Anderson Silva, Jake Paul is already chasing down his next opponents and he’s started by calling out Nate Diaz and Canelo.

Going into Saturday’s Main Event, fans of both Silva and Paul had high hopes for their fighters. They claimed Paul would easily knock Silva out because of the age gap or that Silva would teach Paul a lesson thanks to his years and years of experience.

However, after a few shaky rounds at the start of the match, Jake Paul would land a dynamite punch in round eight, sending Silva to the mat – the only time during the fight that either fighter was knocked down. While it wasn’t a knockout, Paul took home the victory via a unanimous decision from the judges.

Of course, this won’t be the Problem Child’s last bout. He stated that this was only the beginning of rivalries he hopes to start with the MMA community. After his big win, he was allowed to call out his next potential opponent.

Jake Paul fires shots at Nat Diaz, Canelo Alvarez

Reflecting on the fight in a post-match interview, Jake Paul was asked what people will say now that he beat one of the world’s most fearsome MMA fighters. “They’ll say ‘fight a real boxer.’ B*tch, I tried. If I was walking on water, they’d say I can’t swim.”

He also took the time to call out professional MMA fighter Nate Diaz who was in attendance at the event. “This is just the start, baby. I want Nat Diaz who’s a b*tch. He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some sh*i. And then he always leaves the arena.

“So, Nate Diaz, stop being a b*tch and fight me. And Canelo, you too. You guys said ‘oh, you cant beat someone. You can’t beat a striker. You can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva.’ I just did it. So why can’t I beat Canelo?”

Of course, we will just have to wait and see who Paul announces for his next fight. As he continues to ruffle the feathers of the boxing community and sell-out arenas, maybe he will get around to fighting a professional boxer here soon.