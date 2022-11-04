Jake Paul blasts “problem” Nate Diaz after fight night brawl: “I’m gonna f*ck you up”

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Jake Paul has hit out at Nate Diaz for causing a backstage brawl at his fight night with Anderson Silva, saying their beef is now “personal”.

After an extended break from the boxing ring, Jake Paul returned on October 30 to take on MMA legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva. The YouTuber-turned-boxer managed to defeat the Brazillian fighter via unanimous decision, and even put him down in the final round.

Following the fight, Jake called out a number of fighters for a future fight, including Nate Diaz. The recently released UFC icon was at the fight and got into an altercation with Jake’s team in the aftermath.

It was reported that Nate’s team threw bottles of water toward Jake’s entourage, sparking a scuffle backstage. Now, Jake wants retribution as the Stockton native has made the beef “personal” now.

Jake Paul hits out at Nate Diaz over post-fight scuffle

The ‘Problem Child’ brought it up on the post-Silva fight edition of his BS with Jake Paul show, with members of his team detailing how it went down.

“He’s a f**king problem. He just causes f**king problems everywhere he goes,” Jake said, claiming Diaz had also gotten into three separate altercations elsewhere during the fight week. “He wants to fight every… like, random f**king people, bro.”

Jake turned things a little more personal after a few minutes as well, dishing out a pointed message for Nate. “Before you decided to fight my crew, it was all respect. But now, it’s personal. I’m gonna f**k you up.”

Timestamp of 16:22

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has already revealed that he’d like to fight again in early 2023, but he hasn’t named an opponent. So, perhaps Nate is now the frontrunner for that.

There have still been questions surrounding Tommy Fury, and whether Jake would want to take that on after two cancelations. Though, he’s putting the onus on the Fury camp to make that happen this time around.