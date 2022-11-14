Jake Paul claims he was removed from Floyd Mayweather vs Deji before main event

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Jake Paul has thrown even more shade at Floyd Mayweather after the legendary boxer allegedly had him removed from the arena before the main event with Deji got underway.

In one of the more surprising matchups of the year, undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather took to the ring against British YouTuber Deji on November 13. While the main event itself was delayed quite significantly on the day, it didn’t take long for Mayweather to close the show, getting Deji out of there in round six.

Dancing between rounds and seemingly having a blast, it didn’t appear much phased Mayweather in the ring. However it now appears something, or rather someone, did agitate him before he’d even made the walk: Jake Paul.

The two have certainly had their history, given Paul’s older brother went the distance with Mayweather back in 2021. There was the infamous ‘got your hat’ moment at an earlier press conference and ever since, the two have been bickering on social media. Now, it appears they had to be separated in Dubai as Mayweather allegedly wouldn’t head to the ring for his main event contest against Deji with Paul in attendance.

“Floyd wouldn’t fight unless I left,” Paul claimed in an Instagram story just moments after the main event got underway. “Shallow ego,” he added.

Instagram: Jake Paul Jake Paul wasn’t able to sit ringside for the Mayweather vs Deji fight.

On the broadcast, announcers killed time for more than half an hour between the co-main and main event. While this is nothing out of the ordinary for a Mayweather event, often keeping fans waiting, it appears the reason for this particular delay is due to the younger Paul brother’s antics.

Having gotten on the microphone after Tommy Fury’s performance, Paul got into a heated back and forth with both him and his shirtless dad John Fury. This explosive tirade seemingly caused Mayweather to have his team escort Paul from the building.

Moreover, Paul also took the opportunity to once again staredown with Andrew Tate and even blast long-time rival KSI. Deji’s older brother allegedly “refused to be seated near [him],” as Paul claimed he “didn’t see him” once during the event. “Hide and go seek.”

For now, we only have Paul’s word to go off. But if these antics are anything to go by, it’s clear the social media star has plenty of options for future opponents heading into 2023.