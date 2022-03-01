Jake Paul accused of dodging UFC fight offer from Jorge Masvidal

MMA superstar Jorge Masvidal claims he’s put an offer out to Jake Paul for a UFC fight after the YouTuber dropped a “horrible” offer for a boxing match.

Ever since stepping into the professional fight game, Jake Paul has had a few notable beefs with different fighters. He’s gone after the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Conor McGregor, and even Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather over the last few years.

As he’s teased moving on from boxing and getting more involved with MMA, he’s even thrown jibes the way of UFC star Jorge Masvidal – claiming he’d knock out the Welterweight if they ever squared off.

Advertisement

‘Gamebred’ has fired back too, claiming Jake has been “trolling” with his big fight offers, and that the YouTuber-turned-boxer “wouldn’t be able to walk” if the pair did square off. Well, it seems things have taken another turn now as well.

Masvidal, who has fought in the UFC since his defeat to Kamaru Usman last April, spoke to DAZN about the possibility of fighting Jake at some point.

Read More: Jake Paul has open title fight offer from current boxing world champ

The UFC contender claimed that Jake made a “horrible” offer for a boxing match, but he countered with the idea of making it happen inside the UFC. “Why the f**k would I fight Jake Paul in boxing?” he told DAZN. “He offered me $5 million to come to box him. I make more than that in the UFC. So why would I go fight him for that? He’s got no money to offer me.”

Advertisement

Masvidal stated that it’d be a “one-fight deal” and Jake would “never” return to boxing after it was over. Though, he says the social media star hasn’t responded and doesn’t expect him to do so. “Nope. Why would he? He knows I would beat his ass,” he concluded.

While Jake has flirted with the idea of moving into MMA, he still has some goals to knock off in boxing, which includes retiring with a perfect 10-0 record.

Though, it seems as if he won’t be able to add Masvidal to that list given he’s got no interest in switching sports anytime soon.