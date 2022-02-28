Jake Paul has open title fight offer from current boxing world champ

Jake Paul seemingly has an open invitation to take on Cruiserweight boxing champion Mairis Briedis, as the Latvian is willing to “cancel everything” to take on the YouTuber.

Ever since Jake Paul managed to beat Tyron Woodley in their end of 2021 rematch, many in the boxing world have urged him to take on a “real boxer” with years of experience.

The YouTuber has targeted some of the biggest names in the sport – including pound-for-pound king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez – while others like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr have also thrown their name into the mix.

Chavez, a former world champion, has seemingly been the frontrunner to take on Jake once he returns to the ring, but current Cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis is also eager to square off against the social star – as he even got a tattoo about Jake on his leg.

Advertisement

While the tattoo was a pretty big commitment, Breidis has reiterated that he is serious and willing to “cancel everything” he has planned, should Jake want to fight him at any point.

Read More:Jake Paul claps back at Conor McGregor after PPV sale claims

The Latvian, who holds a 28-1 record, told Mirror Boxing that he’d be open to a bout with Jake as it would help elevate the sport. “This is a big promotion for the IBF, WBC, WBO, and this old championship belt. The stocks go up and this is what we need you to know, people need to know these organizations but not for people who already understand it,” he said.

Advertisement

Breidis added that he believes Jake is “brilliant” with his promotion skills and bringing eyes to the sport. “We have very good ideas but also step-by-step so we go next to Australia. But also Jake Paul if he says yes we cancel everything and face Jake Paul,” he concluded.

In terms of getting back in the ring, Jake has already stated that he won’t be doing so until the summer, and isn’t sure who he’ll fight at this stage.

On top of Breidis’ offer, the YouTuber also had Tommy Fury still also eager to settle their beef. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.