Jaden Hossler’s new song with Iann Dior fuels Mads Lewis breakup rumors - Dexerto

TikToker Jaden Hossler has fuelled rumors of a break up with fellow creator Mads Lewis after he released his latest single this week.

Jaden is popular on TikTok with more than 8 million followers, and a former member of TikTok’s Sway House, but he left the collective in May, alongside Josh Richards, to dedicate more time to his music. Madison ‘Mads’ Lewis also has a big following, with 10.9 million followers and 5.6 million Instagram followers.

The pair first started dating in the second half of 2019 but broke up in February after rumors that Jaden had cheated. However, they have since reunited and began dating again in the summer. Now it looks as though the relationship could be over once again.

The song “Tonight” with Iann Dior, which Jaden released on October 21, features lyrics that fans speculate are about Mads. The chorus features the lyrics “We’re holding on to nothing, And we’re holding on too tight,” while the end of the song has an outro with someone on the phone saying “Jaden if you don’t pick up the phone right now, that’s not funny.”

One of the top comments on YouTube says “Is this about him and Mads holding on to nothing or what?”, while others are convinced that the outro sounds exactly like Mads.

There’s more evidence yet

Not only has Mads unfollowed Jaden on Instagram, but an unreleased song by Jaden that leaked in an Instagram Live appears to point to a rocky ending between the two.

In a clip of the Live from Jaden’s friend Cooper Noriega, the track seems to reference the dog “Juice” that Mads and Jaden adopted together and features the lyrics “I’m through, I’ve had enough of you, I’m giving up.”

Meanwhile, Mads has also been writing music and posted a clip of a song she had been working on to her story. The song’s lyrics are also emotional and point to an unfaithful boyfriend with the lyrics “I wanted to believe that you were still sleeping alone.”

Both have since posted cryptic tweets that may be addressing the situation. Jaden wrote “I’m sorry for being a baby, I’m just going through it right now,” pleaded with fans to “stop asking for me to unravel my life” and explained he would be taking a break from social media.

stop asking for me to unravel my life

i’m not a fucking animal

i don’t want to

if i’m such an awful person than just see me like that

i deserve it right?

my words don’t matter and you know that so stop trying to get me to open up about how i feel when you will just shit on it — jxdn (@jadenhossler) October 23, 2020

Mads tweeted, “I appreciate the love and support but I do not like seeing hate on people. Please do not post hateful things to anyone.”

There have been several allegations of Jaden cheating. Rumors surfaced in September when he was accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend with Mads. While In July, Chase Hudson called out Hossler for not only “actively trying to hook up with Dixie [D’Amelio]”, but also for cheating on Mads an “endless amount of times […] for the past few months.”