 Jaden Hossler’s new song with Iann Dior fuels Mads Lewis breakup rumors - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jaden Hossler’s new song with Iann Dior fuels Mads Lewis breakup rumors

Published: 23/Oct/2020 15:11

by Alice Hearing
Jaden Hossler Mads Lewis couple selfie Instagram
Instagram: madslewis

Share

Jaden Hossler TikTok

TikToker Jaden Hossler has fuelled rumors of a break up with fellow creator Mads Lewis after he released his latest single this week.

Jaden is popular on TikTok with more than 8 million followers, and a former member of TikTok’s Sway House, but he left the collective in May, alongside Josh Richards, to dedicate more time to his music. Madison ‘Mads’ Lewis also has a big following, with 10.9 million followers and 5.6 million Instagram followers.

The pair first started dating in the second half of 2019 but broke up in February after rumors that Jaden had cheated. However, they have since reunited and began dating again in the summer. Now it looks as though the relationship could be over once again.

The song “Tonight” with Iann Dior, which Jaden released on October 21, features lyrics that fans speculate are about Mads. The chorus features the lyrics “We’re holding on to nothing, And we’re holding on too tight,” while the end of the song has an outro with someone on the phone saying “Jaden if you don’t pick up the phone right now, that’s not funny.”

One of the top comments on YouTube says “Is this about him and Mads holding on to nothing or what?”, while others are convinced that the outro sounds exactly like Mads.

There’s more evidence yet

Not only has Mads unfollowed Jaden on Instagram, but an unreleased song by Jaden that leaked in an Instagram Live appears to point to a rocky ending between the two.

In a clip of the Live from Jaden’s friend Cooper Noriega, the track seems to reference the dog “Juice” that Mads and Jaden adopted together and features the lyrics “I’m through, I’ve had enough of you, I’m giving up.”

Meanwhile, Mads has also been writing music and posted a clip of a song she had been working on to her story. The song’s lyrics are also emotional and point to an unfaithful boyfriend with the lyrics “I wanted to believe that you were still sleeping alone.”

Both have since posted cryptic tweets that may be addressing the situation. Jaden wrote “I’m sorry for being a baby, I’m just going through it right now,” pleaded with fans to “stop asking for me to unravel my life” and explained he would be taking a break from social media.

Mads tweeted, “I appreciate the love and support but I do not like seeing hate on people. Please do not post hateful things to anyone.”

There have been several allegations of Jaden cheating. Rumors surfaced in September when he was accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend with Mads. While In July, Chase Hudson called out Hossler for not only “actively trying to hook up with Dixie [D’Amelio]”, but also for cheating on Mads an “endless amount of times […] for the past few months.”

Cars

Logan Paul’s custom car collection has to be seen to be believed

Published: 23/Oct/2020 12:35

by Kieran Bicknell
Logan Paul Car Collection
Instagram: @loganpaul

Share

Logan Paul

Logan Paul has risen to fame as one of the most prominent YouTubers and online personalities of the 21st Century. His success brings financial rewards, and his growing exotic car collection reflects this. 

YouTuber and online personality Logan Paul is no stranger to the spotlight. Along with his brother Jake Paul, he is now one of the best-known content creators on the planet.

While not all of his news features are for the right reason, his success is undeniable with 22 million + followers. His car collection reflects this, and contains some very unusual and unique vehicles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

IT’S FINISHED!!! Three months of customization and “The Cool Bus” is finally complete 😈 We turned a regular, boring school bus into the most ridiculously obnoxious and savage content machine in the United States. It’s not a head turner – it’s a god damn neck breaker… AND IT BANGS, @WestCoastCustoms y’all killed it 🔥🔥🔥 FEATURES: Smart glass (automatic window tint), 30 interior speakers, electric winch, color changing LED lights, toilet, microwave, kitchen, hammock on the inside, 50 inch flatscreen with Apple TV & wifi, two @Lovesac beanbags, air conditioning, an intercom system and a bunch of other dope stuff 😂🙌🏼 (p.s. swipe over and check out the tires, always plug, Merch link in bio YEET)

A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul) on

Logan Paul’s car collection

One of the best-known vehicles in Logan’s collection is his Mercedes G-Class G500 4×4 squared. While that may be a mouthful of a name, it is an undeniably impressive bit of kit.

Despite being dramatically styled from the factory, Logan took his 4×4 squared one step further and sent it to RDB LA for a number of personal customizations. Dubbed ‘The Yeti’ once completed, the imposing jeep was fitted with a massive snowplow – the first in the world to receive such treatment.

Alongside his ‘Yeti’ Logan also has another standout custom vehicle – the ‘Cool Bus’. A fully customized and kitted-out ex-school bus, this isn’t a regular vehicle for Logan but is instead used a way of promoting his merch.

Featuring a custom teal blue wrap, pumped-up sound system, heavy-duty front winch, and custom exhaust system, the Cool Bus is a serious piece of marketing kit.

Logan Paul Polaris Slingshot
Instagram: @loganpaul
His Polaris slingshot is one of his less practical vehicles.

Logan Paul exotic cars

While Logan isn’t one to splash out on expensive supercars in the same way his brother Jake does, he still has some interesting performance cars.

His Dodge Challenger is a V8-engined American ‘muscle car’ that is designed for all-out straight-line speed. While not extensively customized in the way his ‘Cool Bus’ is, Logan appears to wrap it to match his latest merch line designs and uses it as another way of promoting his range.

As well as the Challenger, which was given away to one lucky subscriber earlier this year, Logan also has a Polaris Slingshot for a ‘fun’ car. Purchased as a gift to himself on his birthday, it is likely to just be used as a casual car for fun rather than any serious motoring.

While he may not have the biggest collection in the world, Logan has more unique ways of showing his wealth, such as spending $200k on Pokemon cards. Either way, it is still a very unique collection of vehicles for the YouTube star.