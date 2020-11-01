 Jaden Hossler slams paparazzi for making him speed by following him - Dexerto
Jaden Hossler slams paparazzi for making him speed by following him

Published: 1/Nov/2020 17:06

by Charlotte Colombo
jaden_hossler_keving_wong
Instagram: Jaden Hossler

Jaden Hossler

TikToker Jaden Hossler has spoken out against celebrity photographer Kevin Wong for “following” him on his Instagram story.

Jaden Hossler has been under a lot of scrutiny recently. As well as being accused of “disrespect” by music producer Christian Delgrosso, his new leaked song with Iann Dior – entitled ‘Tonight’ –  also caused a lot of backlash, with many assuming that he was taking a swipe at ex-girlfriend Mads Lewis.

Naturally, this has led to Hossler receiving a lot more press attention, but as demonstrated by his recent Instagram story – which depicted a run-in with paparazzo Kevin Wong – this can sometimes go too far.

Celebrity photographer Kevin Wong is a regular paparazzo in the LA area, and can usually be found interviewing and photographing various TikTok stars and influencers on his YouTube channel and Instagram account.

kevin
Instagram: Kevin Wong
Kevin Wong is an established photographer, who can usually be found creating content surrounding TikTok stars.

He has received some criticism in the past for his slightly forward and pushy approach, and he has been called out by Hossler himself on Instagram.

Hossler’s story shows Wong tailing Hossler in his car, with Hossler pointing out in his story that Wong even had to pull over on the highway due to his pursuit of Hossler.

He admits in the story that he was “speeding to get away” because he didn’t know who was following him. Criticizing Wong for being “unsafe”, he said that rather than following him, Wong should “at least find us naturally in restaurants or something”.

He can also be heard in the video saying: “Please stop following me Kevin”.

Wong was quick to respond to these accusations by uploading a video of his own to social media.

He claims that he was “driving around and managed to bump into Jaden and Mads” by chance. Claiming that he assumed they would be going to a restaurant, he says he wanted to “see where they were going”and eventually do a video with them once they arrived at their location.

“As my job, I wanted to give you guys all the tea,” Wong said.

Referring to the moment where Hossler can be heard on camera telling Wong to stop following him, the photographer said that “out of respect for Jaden, I stopped following him”.

“There are many other paparazzi that would not,” Wong continued. “They would just keep following him and following him and following him. But me, I stopped.”

Directly addressing Hossler, Wong closed the video by saying: “Jaden, man, I apologize. I hope we’re on good terms. I respect you man, you’re a good musician and I look forward to continuing to work together”.

Hossler is yet to respond to Wong’s apology.

Twitch invaded by fake Elon Musk streams with Bitcoin scams

Published: 1/Nov/2020 14:49

by Calum Patterson
Elon Musk with Twitch logo
Wikimedia / Twitch

Elon Musk Twitch

Twitch has had to shut down a handful of livestreams that have invaded and taken over the top live channels on the platform, pretending to be Elon Musk running a cryptocurrency giveaway.

Thanks to botted viewers, and then resulting real viewers tuning in to see what the fuss is about, these channels would amass upwards of 40,000 concurrent viewers on November 1.

As one account was shut down, another would almost immediately pop up in its place, again running the same stream. The broadcast features a generic image of Elon Musk talking, alongside a number of scam offerings for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Emblazoned at the top of the stream was the headline offer: 5,000 BTC, 50,000 ETH Giveaway.

Scam Elon Musk Twitch stream
Twitch
The streams were pulling in over 40,000 viewers, most of which were likely fake botted numbers.

As these channels rose to the top of Twitch’s directory page, thanks to the massive, albeit fake, viewership, users quickly took notice.

“Top live channel on twitch is a blatant bitcoin scam,” one user said, sharing a clip from the stream. “Ran for about 40 minutes with 30k+ viewers ending around Midnight PST. Some generic unrelated footage of Elon speaking with a mask on and this blatant scam overlay.”

But, even as Twitch brought down the banhammer, whoever was behind the scam streams would relentlessly come back with a new account. The channel names were simple ‘elonmusk’ with a mix of random numbers at the end.

It should be noted that the real Elon Musk does not have an official Twitch channel. As one of the richest men in the world, he’s often used to fake these giveaways, but this is the first time it has become so prolific with livestreaming.

Even now, at the time of writing this article, the two top channels on Twitch’s homepage are scam streams, pretending to be Elon Musk and Shroud.

Earlier in 2020, Musk’s Twitter account was hacked, along with many others, and exploited to spread more fake cryptocurrency giveaways.

Despite Twitch’s best efforts to clamp down on these scam streams, fake CS:GO skin giveaways, pretending to be pro players like s1mple and dev1ce have been an issue for over 12 months. Twitch have been criticized for failing to do enough to protect their users from these scams.