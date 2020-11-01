 Are Bryce Hall and Addison Rae back together again? TikToks spark rumors - Dexerto
Are Bryce Hall and Addison Rae back together again? TikToks spark rumors

Published: 1/Nov/2020 14:09 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 14:11

by Joe Craven
Bryce Hall posing next to Addison Rae
IG: BryceHall/AddisonRaee

Addison Rae Bryce Hall TikTok

The TikTok rumor mill is once again in full flow surrounding content creators Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, as new images surfaced of the pair working out together, as well as starring in one another’s TikToks.

The new generation of TikTok celebrities have been thrown into the public eye thanks to the Beijing-based video platform’s incredible growth, to the point of being one of the world’s most-downloaded social media apps.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are two of the most followed and famous TikTok stars, sitting at 82 million combined followers at the time of writing.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae
Instagram: addisonraee
Hall and Rae have been on and off for several months now.

For months now, the pair have been at the center of relationship rumors and drama, with fans deeply invested in their romance. Keeping track of the pair’s on and off relationship has been difficult, but it looks like they are back on after snaps surfaced of them working out together at a Los Angeles garnered a lot of attention.

Images were shared by Rae, showing the pari working out at the exclusive DogPound gym, which has locations in New York and Los Angeles. The first of the photos is innocent enough, showing Hall posing next to Rae in the middle of the gym’s floor.

The second image, though, has aroused major fan interest, with Rae smiling while Hall appears to be planting a kiss on the top of her head. The caption reads: “I just leg pressed 400 lbs 3x so who has the gainz now?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#addisonrae and #brycehall today 👀

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

What’s more, the pair have appeared in a couple of TikToks together. The first shows the pair dancing together in Halloween make up, while the second shows them lip-syncing and getting close. Both have been interpreted as the couple rekindling their relationship.

@addisonremakeup by @avani♬ original sound – Solo 🌐

@addisonre##foryoupage♬ Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado

Of course, the videos could simply suggest that the two are close friends and fancied a workout together, but given their history and the affectionate nature of their interactions, it seems to confirm that the two are once again seeing each other.

This view was echoed by commenters on Instagram, many of whom took the photos as confirmation that the pair’s romance is back on. We await official confirmation from Hall or Rae but, for now, the rumor mill will continue to do what it does.

Entertainment

Top Talent House manager accused of exploiting minors in TikTok house

Published: 1/Nov/2020 12:53

by Georgina Smith
Members of the Top Talent house pose by a sign
Top Talent House

Members of TikTok collective Top Talent House are reportedly merging with another house, amid floods of allegations from former members against manager Nour Khodr for alleged exploitation and inappropriate behavior towards minors.

On October 10 a new talent house, in a similar vein to hugely popular Hype and Sway houses, was announced. The lineup initially featured stars with followers in the millions such as Anna Shumate, Rachel Brockman, and Eva Cudmore. The house is managed by 21-year-old Nour Khodr.

While the house initially looked to be gaining popularity within the TikTok community, not even a month into being active allegations were made by former members of the house toward manager Nour.

Former member Rachel Brockmann shared a thread by internet news reporter and commentary YouTuber Def Noodles on her Instagram story that alleged that “Nour has allegedly provided underage clients with drugs and alcohol. Nour has also allegedly encouraged underage clients to engage in sexual activity with other adult influencers.” The thread also claimed that Rachel had been removed from the house by LA police.

Current members of the Top Talent house quickly gathered for a livestream around an hour later in which they gave their side of the story. They claimed that “Rachel said that she did not want to go home and that she actually wanted to be emancipated.”

The girls from the house claimed that they feel “super super safe and happy” living in the house. They also explained that their parents had met with Nour and visited the house, and felt comfortable enough to let their children stay there.

Rachel went on to allege on her own live that Nour had rated his young clients on a “f***ability scale.” She claimed the girls from Top Talent would “say she’s lying because they don’t want to leave.”

She also claimed the Nour would “let his assistant go get [alcohol] for us” despite being minors.

Additionally, former Top Talent member McPlayGT put a statement on Instagram in which he claimed Nour “manipulated” him, and would take “more than three weeks” to pay him, claiming he was busy. He also alleges Nour “had people call me and threaten me for defamation.”

These allegations seem to have come to a head, after Rachel posted a screenshot of a supposed snapchat conversation with Top Talent member Katie Pego in which Katie said “none of this is going to matter on Monday because we are moving house” and switching manager, merging with Not a Content House.

Screenshot of texts between Top Talent House members

While claims of Top Talent House closing have not been confirmed officially yet, images from Not a Content House’s Instagram page show they have welcomed Top Talent members Anna, Katie, and Eva into their ranks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We are excited to announce and welcome @annashumatee @eva.cudmore and @katiepego into our Not A Content House Family!!

A post shared by NOTACONTENTHOUSE (@notacontenthouse) on

None of the allegations have been officially confirmed, and it is yet unclear whether Nour Khodr is under investigation by the authorities.