Are Bryce Hall and Addison Rae back together again? TikToks spark rumors - Dexerto

The TikTok rumor mill is once again in full flow surrounding content creators Bryce Hall and Addison Rae, as new images surfaced of the pair working out together, as well as starring in one another’s TikToks.

The new generation of TikTok celebrities have been thrown into the public eye thanks to the Beijing-based video platform’s incredible growth, to the point of being one of the world’s most-downloaded social media apps.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are two of the most followed and famous TikTok stars, sitting at 82 million combined followers at the time of writing.

For months now, the pair have been at the center of relationship rumors and drama, with fans deeply invested in their romance. Keeping track of the pair’s on and off relationship has been difficult, but it looks like they are back on after snaps surfaced of them working out together at a Los Angeles garnered a lot of attention.

Images were shared by Rae, showing the pari working out at the exclusive DogPound gym, which has locations in New York and Los Angeles. The first of the photos is innocent enough, showing Hall posing next to Rae in the middle of the gym’s floor.

The second image, though, has aroused major fan interest, with Rae smiling while Hall appears to be planting a kiss on the top of her head. The caption reads: “I just leg pressed 400 lbs 3x so who has the gainz now?”

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:58am PDT

What’s more, the pair have appeared in a couple of TikToks together. The first shows the pair dancing together in Halloween make up, while the second shows them lip-syncing and getting close. Both have been interpreted as the couple rekindling their relationship.

Of course, the videos could simply suggest that the two are close friends and fancied a workout together, but given their history and the affectionate nature of their interactions, it seems to confirm that the two are once again seeing each other.

This view was echoed by commenters on Instagram, many of whom took the photos as confirmation that the pair’s romance is back on. We await official confirmation from Hall or Rae but, for now, the rumor mill will continue to do what it does.