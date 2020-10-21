 TikToker Jaden Hossler accused of "disrespect" by Christian Delgrosso - Dexerto
TikToker Jaden Hossler accused of “disrespect” by Christian Delgrosso

Published: 21/Oct/2020 17:56

by Alice Hearing
Jaden Hossler and Christian Delgrosso
Instagram: Jaden Hossler/ Instagram: Christian Delgrosso

Jaden Hossler

Jaden Hossler has been accused of being disrespectful by music producer and former vine star Christian Delgrosso who worked on his first single “Comatose.”

Jaden is popular on TikTok with more than 8 million followers, and a former member of TikTok’s Sway House, but he left the collective in May, alongside Josh Richards, to dedicate more time to his music.

Jaden recently appeared on the podcast Kiss and Tell with Sophie Dossi in which he spoke about how he transitioned from wanting to perform pop music to rock music and how that has made him into the success he is now.

In the interview, Jaden said, “I was like yeah let’s do pop music, but then when it got down to it I was like I hate this, so I came back and I was like let’s make a rock song and they were down for it so we did. Then we made up my first song Comatose.”

Jaden Hossler Instagram musician
Instagram: Jaden Hossler
Jaden has worked closely with artists like Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly

But, Christian claimed it was actually his idea that launched Jaden’s career in a video posted online. He said: “Now all of a sudden it was his idea to come in and do a rock song… there were like 5 people in the room during the initial conversation that can attest to me completely changing the direction of his music.

“…I didn’t think that the music we were working on had the same potential as what he could do if he did rock music.”

Christian then went on to explain that Jaden didn’t thank them, or call to check on any of them after.

“Just the respect…If you know that I went out of my way and did that for you. He knows it like hasn’t reached out to me at all, hasn’t ever said thank you to me…And he got his deal because of Comatose, the song that we made for him, the song that everyone was oohing and aahing about. Like at least just be respectful.”

While Jaden is yet to respond, Micheal Gruen, the co-founder of TalentX which represents a large number of TikTok creators, let his feelings be known.

In response to Christian, Micheal commented, “Uhm this is total bullshit. 1) I was in a meeting where you said you don’t care about any credit and only care about Jaden and were looking out for him. Where did that love go?

“2) Go on iTunes and it says you’re a writer on Comatose. Idk, that seems like credit to me. 3) there are standard song splits in place. Did you want a bouquet of flowers with that money? Would that have shown you how amazing you are?”

Despite the bad press, Jaden’s music career is showing no signs of slowing down as his latest single “Tonight” with Iann Dior is released today, October 21.

Dave Portnoy calls out Bryce Hall for using Addison Rae rumors for clout

Published: 21/Oct/2020 20:47 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 21:01

by Alan Bernal
Bryce Hall Addison Rae Instagram
Bryce Hall Instagram

Addison Rae Bryce Hall Josh Richards TikTok

The ever-present ‘are they, aren’t they’ situation with Bryce Hall and Addison Rae was brought to the forefront on the ‘BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards’ podcast, as the host grilled the two TikTok stars on dating rumors that usually result in more clout for online celebs.

Hall’s break-up with Rae was highly publicized, as would be the norm for some of the biggest names in social media today. However, ever since their split, people have been speculating if (or when) the two would ever get back together.

The stars haven’t exactly been helping their case, either, especially since both have been spotted in numerous videos or clips together post-breakup that are further fueling the speculation.

But Portnoy has had enough of the mystery and did his best to cut right to the chase: “You (Hall) and Addison are still together, no?” At that point, Richards can be heard saying something that sounded like an affirmative of Portnoy’s inquiry, while Hall made a few attempts at driving the conversation elsewhere.

The point initially started with the trio talking about recent beef between Hall and Zach Clayton that ended in a fist fight.

But when the TikToker accused Clayton of being fake with his influencer status, Hall glazed across his previous relationship with Rae.

“Why don’t you say it? I don’t understand the whole thing, like these little smiles, these little teenage smiles. Like, why don’t you just say it. Who cares?” Portnoy said before going on. “Maybe you guys (are being calculated), like ‘Yeah it’s obvious, but we’re just tagging people along doing the romance sitcom. Not going to say I’m dating the girl, because I want the pop to come down the road.’”

In the midst of it all, from what Portnoy has seen himself at the Sway House, influencers like Rae and others are at the LA mansion “all the time.”

(Mobile viewers: Timestamp at 23:54)

For social media stars, being in each other’s spheres of influence is just business. But Portnoy picked up on something more while being at the house.

“I was at the house, and my vibe is you guys are together with these girls, you just don’t put the official title,” Portnoy said. Both Richards and Hall were reluctant to give any weight to the claims, until Portnoy reminded them of the receipts.

Richards says, “He just outed us [unintelligible] –”

“I mean that’s a f***kin’ fact,” Portnoy responded. “We have it on video.”

“No you don’t (have video), that was (Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber),” Richards said.

“We do. We had the cameras rolling. When I sat down at the (Sway House) couches, yeah (Addison Rae) comes over, (Nessa Barrett) comes over, like still kinda dating. It’s on camera,” Portnoy retorts.

@addisonreWatch Bryce and I workout in my new YouTube video LINK IN BIO♬ New Thang – Redfoo

That’s when selective memory took over for Richards and Hall, who were still grinning at each other while increasingly looking like they had more to uncover.

While Hall and Richards were being a little flippant in their responses, Portnoy expects the truth to come out eventually.

Until then, there’s a lot of social media impressions to be made for everyone involved – as long as Hall and Rae’s names keep surfacing in the rumor mill.