TikToker Jaden Hossler accused of "disrespect" by Christian Delgrosso - Dexerto

Jaden Hossler has been accused of being disrespectful by music producer and former vine star Christian Delgrosso who worked on his first single “Comatose.”

Jaden is popular on TikTok with more than 8 million followers, and a former member of TikTok’s Sway House, but he left the collective in May, alongside Josh Richards, to dedicate more time to his music.

Jaden recently appeared on the podcast Kiss and Tell with Sophie Dossi in which he spoke about how he transitioned from wanting to perform pop music to rock music and how that has made him into the success he is now.

In the interview, Jaden said, “I was like yeah let’s do pop music, but then when it got down to it I was like I hate this, so I came back and I was like let’s make a rock song and they were down for it so we did. Then we made up my first song Comatose.”

But, Christian claimed it was actually his idea that launched Jaden’s career in a video posted online. He said: “Now all of a sudden it was his idea to come in and do a rock song… there were like 5 people in the room during the initial conversation that can attest to me completely changing the direction of his music.

“…I didn’t think that the music we were working on had the same potential as what he could do if he did rock music.”

Christian then went on to explain that Jaden didn’t thank them, or call to check on any of them after.

“Just the respect…If you know that I went out of my way and did that for you. He knows it like hasn’t reached out to me at all, hasn’t ever said thank you to me…And he got his deal because of Comatose, the song that we made for him, the song that everyone was oohing and aahing about. Like at least just be respectful.”

While Jaden is yet to respond, Micheal Gruen, the co-founder of TalentX which represents a large number of TikTok creators, let his feelings be known.

Read more: Viral TikTok coffee creamer hack will make your mornings sweeter

In response to Christian, Micheal commented, “Uhm this is total bullshit. 1) I was in a meeting where you said you don’t care about any credit and only care about Jaden and were looking out for him. Where did that love go?

“2) Go on iTunes and it says you’re a writer on Comatose. Idk, that seems like credit to me. 3) there are standard song splits in place. Did you want a bouquet of flowers with that money? Would that have shown you how amazing you are?”

Despite the bad press, Jaden’s music career is showing no signs of slowing down as his latest single “Tonight” with Iann Dior is released today, October 21.