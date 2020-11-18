 Bryce Hall puts Quen Blackwell on blast after Griffin Johnson TikTok drama - Dexerto
Bryce Hall puts Quen Blackwell on blast after Griffin Johnson TikTok drama

Published: 18/Nov/2020 4:59

by Brad Norton
Bryce Hall and Quen Blackwell
Instagram: BryceHall / Instagram: Quen Blackwell

Bryce Hall Griffin Johnson

Following on from Quen Blackwell and Griffin Johnson’s social media clash, Bryce Hall has now jumped into the mix and lashed back at the original post that kickstarted the feud.

If you’re not up to speed on the latest TikTok kerfuffle, don’t stress. Here’s a quick refresher. Two days ago social media celeb Quen Blackwell reacted to a TikTok post featuring Bryce Hall and Addison Rae.

Their relationship has been hot and cold throughout most of the year. Blackwell took the opportunity to joke about the on-again, off-again couple, yelling “no” at the top of lungs in her own post. While Johnson was the first to take issue with her comedic reaction, Hall has now fired back as well.

Rather than calling her out on social media, however, Hall allegedly got in touch and hashed it out directly. It’s clear that things didn’t go down all too well between the pair as he’s since gone on to expose their private conversation.

@quenblackwell##stitch with @addisonre♬ original sound – quenblackwell

“So I confronted her and talked about it,” he said. As it turns out, Blackwell was forthcoming with her intentions. “I only do this for likes and being relatable,” she explained, according to Hall.

“I get it, you’re just doing it for numbers. It had like 1.5 million likes, I get it,” Hall assured. As social media personalities, both have their own audiences and both create content to generate engagement. While that TikTok may have struck a nerve at first, it seemed as though they were able to get on the same page in their chat.

That mutual respect didn’t stand for all too long though. Blackwell claimed she wouldn’t do it again, though that wasn’t the case as she touched on the subject 24 hours later before deleting her videos. “It’s so fake,” Hall said in response.

“Now that she’s deleted the videos, we’re friends again. We’re gonna be like the rest of these social media people and just act as though nothing happens behind the scenes.”


Clearly not too pleased with how the drama unfolded, Hall can at least respect that Blackwell deleted her latest videos. At the time of writing, this seems to be the end of the controversy. Though it could all kick off once more if Blackwell goes back on her word yet again.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if the latest TikTok drama continues to explode across social media.

Call of Duty

xQc stunned by toxic Call of Duty players in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 18/Nov/2020 1:55

by Bill Cooney
xQc/Activision

Black Ops Cold War xQc

Twitch Star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is no stranger to trash talk, but what he heard while playing Call of Duty: Cold War was enough to throw even him for a loop.

Call of Duty: Cold War is one of the hottest games on Twitch right now, and xQc certainly seems to have gotten a taste of the series’ legendary chatroom toxicity.

We’re not saying that this is a symptom of the CoD community overall, but the series has built up a reputation for being host to some hilariously venomous lobbies. xQc found this out firsthand while sitting in a lobby, and after getting knocked out.

xQc Cold War toxic
xQc
The face when the CoD lobby gets a little too lit.

Ask anyone who’s played Call of Duty for long enough, and there’s a good chance is they’ll have a hilarious story about a toxic lobby or three that they’ve been a part of over the years. Now, xQc can officially add that to his list of accomplishments as well.

During a late-night/early morning stream on November 17, Felix ran into a rowdy lobby he tried to calm down in vain, before being called out himself.

“Guys, guys, guys, it’s 3 AM on a f***ing Monday, you guys are playing Call of Duty talking shit,” the former Overwatch pro begged, to no avail, and got told to shut his mouth, just not quite with that exact term.

After this, you’d probably figure things couldn’t get more radioactive, right? Well, you would be wrong, because Felix also ran into some incredibly toxic personalities while he was playing.

After getting knocked out, xQc asked, “It was you right?” before being told in graphic detail what his assailant wanted to do to him. We won’t type the quote out here, but the clip below should give you the gist.

The Canadian does come from the wild west that can be Overwatch games, but nothing really compares to being cursed out by an absolute random in CoD.

Whether Felix will return to Black Ops remains to be seen, especially since he seems to have had the full experience during this stream alone.