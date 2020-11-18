Bryce Hall puts Quen Blackwell on blast after Griffin Johnson TikTok drama - Dexerto

Following on from Quen Blackwell and Griffin Johnson’s social media clash, Bryce Hall has now jumped into the mix and lashed back at the original post that kickstarted the feud.

If you’re not up to speed on the latest TikTok kerfuffle, don’t stress. Here’s a quick refresher. Two days ago social media celeb Quen Blackwell reacted to a TikTok post featuring Bryce Hall and Addison Rae.

Their relationship has been hot and cold throughout most of the year. Blackwell took the opportunity to joke about the on-again, off-again couple, yelling “no” at the top of lungs in her own post. While Johnson was the first to take issue with her comedic reaction, Hall has now fired back as well.

Rather than calling her out on social media, however, Hall allegedly got in touch and hashed it out directly. It’s clear that things didn’t go down all too well between the pair as he’s since gone on to expose their private conversation.

“So I confronted her and talked about it,” he said. As it turns out, Blackwell was forthcoming with her intentions. “I only do this for likes and being relatable,” she explained, according to Hall.

“I get it, you’re just doing it for numbers. It had like 1.5 million likes, I get it,” Hall assured. As social media personalities, both have their own audiences and both create content to generate engagement. While that TikTok may have struck a nerve at first, it seemed as though they were able to get on the same page in their chat.

That mutual respect didn’t stand for all too long though. Blackwell claimed she wouldn’t do it again, though that wasn’t the case as she touched on the subject 24 hours later before deleting her videos. “It’s so fake,” Hall said in response.

“Now that she’s deleted the videos, we’re friends again. We’re gonna be like the rest of these social media people and just act as though nothing happens behind the scenes.”

Clearly not too pleased with how the drama unfolded, Hall can at least respect that Blackwell deleted her latest videos. At the time of writing, this seems to be the end of the controversy. Though it could all kick off once more if Blackwell goes back on her word yet again.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if the latest TikTok drama continues to explode across social media.