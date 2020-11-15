 TikTok exes Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis caught kissing at Saddle Ranch - Dexerto
TikTok exes Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis caught kissing at Saddle Ranch

Published: 15/Nov/2020 21:20

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Jaden Hossler

After a month of speculation and a lot of drama, on-off TikTok couple Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis have seemingly confirmed their reunion with a kiss, which was caught on camera by paparazzi.

Rumors that the one-off couple had reunited had intensified over the last month, with lots of fans being left confused when they started hanging out again, but this kiss certainly gives people the answers they need.

Fans started to get suspicious that the pair were getting close again after they dressed up in a Toy Story-themed couples costume on Halloween, with Hossler posting photos of the two on their Instagram.

 

Rumors of the two getting closer again intensified further after they were caught hanging out numerous times over the month of November – although things went sour for Hossler when he accused celebrity photographer Kevin Wong of “following” him and Mads Lewis in his car.

Now, it seems like any insistence that Hossler and Lewis are “just friends” can be well and truly cast aside, with papparazi working for the Hollywood Fix capturing the two kissing in his car after going for dinner at Saddle Ranch.

Topic starts at 01:50

As Hossler and Lewis get into the car  – where they are joined by fellow on-off couple Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards – Lewis can be heard saying to Hossler “give me a kiss” before leaning in closer to Hossler.

Hossler obliges, pecking Lewis on the lips while fans and paparazzi cheered and screamed before driving home.

Is it safe to say that the two of them are now back together for good?

What happened between Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis?

Hossler and Lewis first started dating in late 2019 before splitting in February this year amid rumors Hossler cheated.

During Chase Hudson’s own messy breakup with Charli D’Amelio, he called out Hossler for cheating on Lewis an “endless amount of times” as well as accusing him of “actively trying to hook up with Dixie [D’Amelio].”

While Hossler and Lewis eventually reconciled, they later split up yet again this autumn. While fans were initially unaware of the breakup, issues surrounding the two’s relationship came to light once Hossler’s track with Iann Dior was released on October 21, with many fans dubbing it a “diss track” against Lewis.

The song, which is entitled “Tonight”, included lyrics like “I’m through, I’ve had enough of you, I’m giving up”, as well as making reference to “Juice” – the dog him and Lewis share.

This led to Lewis unfollowing Hossler on social media and later sharing some lyrics of her own that seemed to refer to an unfaithful partner, with some lyrics saying: “I wanted to believe that you were still sleeping alone.”

It seems that the two have definitely patched things up in recent months, apparently putting the past behind them.

Charli D’Amelio hits back at critics who say she’s “glowed down”

Published: 15/Nov/2020 18:21

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: charlidamelio

Charli D'Amelio

As one of TikTok’s biggest stars, Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to intense scrutiny online. During her podcast with sister Dixie, she finally addressed trolls who claimed that she “looked prettier before”. 

From guest-starring in music videos to releasing her own book, one of Charlie D’Amelio’s latest ventures is in a podcast with sister and fellow TikToker, Dixie, entitled ‘Charli and Dixie: Two Chix’.

In the latest episode of their podcast, Charli and Dixie started to discuss how Charli’s ‘look’ had changed since the start of quarantine.

Dixie said: “I saw this video of you from the beginning of quarantine, and you look so different. Not in a bad way, but back then you had eyelashes and you looked really tan.”

“What I’m going to say is the fact that people say: ‘You used to look prettier.’ Like, what do you want me to do?” Charli fired back.

Trying to reassure her sister, Dixie said that “they [the trolls] say that about everyone. They say that everyone has glowed down.”

Instagram: Charli D’Amelio
Charli has recently been experimenting with different hair and makeup looks.

“I feel like you didn’t like how you looked then,” Dixie continued. “I think it’s because your hair changed. I’m not sure how a four-inch haircut changed you that much.”

“I don’t like how I look now because now I want to look like how I did then!” Charli interjected. “But then, when I looked like that, I didn’t like it, so what to [the trolls] want me to do? Just be sad?”

“Because it gave me confidence, and they [the trolls] liked me when I was fragile.” Charli speculated defiantly. “They are scared of a confident woman.”

Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio
Sister Dixie showed her support for Charli during the podcast.

In response to these comments on her podcast, fans rallied in support around the TikTok star. 

One Instagram user said, “Why all of a sudden do boys want to say Charli had a glow down? All she did was dye her hair and now she had a “glow down”, I don’t understand, you guys used to drool over Charli and now y’all are saying she’s ugly…”

Another echoed Charli’s own sentiments in the podcast: “All that happened was she matured and gained more confidence in herself. People don’t like to see others on top either. Charli is beautiful and words won’t change that.”

Those kind of comments over and over again are bound to affect a young girl and her confidence,” a fan on Twitter chimed in. “Glad it doesn’t get her too down and she stands up for herself.”

This isn’t the first time that the D’Amelio sister has opened up about how comments from trolls online affect her. 

Only recently, her close friend James Charles admitted in an interview that Charli often calls him crying over hateful YouTube comments.

Well, despite what the trolls say, we think that she looks amazing, no matter what color her hair is!