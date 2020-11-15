TikTok exes Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis caught kissing at Saddle Ranch - Dexerto

After a month of speculation and a lot of drama, on-off TikTok couple Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis have seemingly confirmed their reunion with a kiss, which was caught on camera by paparazzi.

Rumors that the one-off couple had reunited had intensified over the last month, with lots of fans being left confused when they started hanging out again, but this kiss certainly gives people the answers they need.

Fans started to get suspicious that the pair were getting close again after they dressed up in a Toy Story-themed couples costume on Halloween, with Hossler posting photos of the two on their Instagram.

Rumors of the two getting closer again intensified further after they were caught hanging out numerous times over the month of November – although things went sour for Hossler when he accused celebrity photographer Kevin Wong of “following” him and Mads Lewis in his car.

Now, it seems like any insistence that Hossler and Lewis are “just friends” can be well and truly cast aside, with papparazi working for the Hollywood Fix capturing the two kissing in his car after going for dinner at Saddle Ranch.

As Hossler and Lewis get into the car – where they are joined by fellow on-off couple Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards – Lewis can be heard saying to Hossler “give me a kiss” before leaning in closer to Hossler.

Hossler obliges, pecking Lewis on the lips while fans and paparazzi cheered and screamed before driving home.

Is it safe to say that the two of them are now back together for good?

What happened between Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis?

Hossler and Lewis first started dating in late 2019 before splitting in February this year amid rumors Hossler cheated.

During Chase Hudson’s own messy breakup with Charli D’Amelio, he called out Hossler for cheating on Lewis an “endless amount of times” as well as accusing him of “actively trying to hook up with Dixie [D’Amelio].”

While Hossler and Lewis eventually reconciled, they later split up yet again this autumn. While fans were initially unaware of the breakup, issues surrounding the two’s relationship came to light once Hossler’s track with Iann Dior was released on October 21, with many fans dubbing it a “diss track” against Lewis.

The song, which is entitled “Tonight”, included lyrics like “I’m through, I’ve had enough of you, I’m giving up”, as well as making reference to “Juice” – the dog him and Lewis share.

This led to Lewis unfollowing Hossler on social media and later sharing some lyrics of her own that seemed to refer to an unfaithful partner, with some lyrics saying: “I wanted to believe that you were still sleeping alone.”

It seems that the two have definitely patched things up in recent months, apparently putting the past behind them.