Jacksepticeye hits out at “disrespectful” people messaging his family

Published: 6/Dec/2020 17:27 Updated: 6/Dec/2020 17:30

by Joe Craven
JackSepticEye on YouTube
YT: Jacksepticeye

Jacksepticeye

Irish YouTuber Sean ‘Jacksepticeye’ McLoughlin has hit out at individuals messaging his family in attempts to contact him, describing it as “really disrespectful.” 

The British-based YouTuber – who is also the most followed Irish creator on the site – sits at 25.8 million followers and over 13.5 billion views. However, with such a significant following comes some unwanted attention.

We have seen YouTube stars (and Brighton residents) like Alfie Deyes and Zoella hitting out at fans for turning up at their house in the past.

Jackspeticeye, in a December 6 tweet, revealed that some family members have received messages off fans trying to get into contact with the 30-year-old.

Jacksepticeye in a YouTube video
JackSepticEye, YouTube
Jacksepticeye is one of the world’s most popular YouTubers.

While he did not divulge specific details, the variety YouTuber hit out at individuals who attempt to contact his family in an effort to get a response from him.

“Please don’t message my family or friends just to try get in contact with me,” he said. “It’s really disrespectful.”

It’s unclear if McLoughlin is referring to fans, other content creators, or members of the media. However, tracking down family members in the hope of getting the attention of the YouTuber himself is seriously out of order, regardless of the intentions underpinning the behavior.

In response to a fan inquiring about the situation, McLoughlin explained that he is not sure why, but the incidents have been occurring more frequently lately.

“[People] always have [tried to do it],” he said. “It’s just extra lately for some reason.”

While the majority of occurrences are likely not done with the intention of invading McLoughlin’s privacy, many fans agreed with his assessment of the situation as “disrespectful”.

Regardless of the extent to which fans want to contact the YouTuber, it’s important to remember that they are as entitled to privacy and security just like anyone else.

Pokimane addresses rumors about Fitz being her boyfriend after Fed drama

Published: 6/Dec/2020 16:14

by Daniel Cleary
Pokimane on Twitch
Pokimane, Twitch

Fedmyster Pokimane

Popular streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has responded to claims that she was seeing YouTube star Fitz after Fedmyster’s leaked document hinted at the content creator’s boyfriend.

After a document, written by Fedmyster on his history with Pokimane was leaked, fans have been circulating rumors about some of the details hinted at in the behind-the-scenes drama.

There was one anonymous character that Fedmyster had named “Steve” in the document, who was also involved with Pokimane, shortly after their relationship had ended. Many fans had suggested that it was Australian YouTube star Fitz.

Fedmyster
Fedmyster, Instagram
Fedmyster’s leaked document led to plenty of speculation about his and Pokimane’s relationship.

When Fitz was asked if he was Pokimane’s boyfriend during the time period mentioned, he made a joke on the subject inferring that he was, which only further fueled the rumors that they were dating at that time.

However, Pokimane finally responded to the Fitz rumors in a recent stream, claiming that he was not who Fedmyster was referring to in the original document.

“Speaking about Fitz, he messaged me today and essentially made a joke about him being one of the secret names in the Fed document,” she explained, confirming that the Fitz rumors were a joke.

Topic starts at 0:15

“I didn’t meet Fitz until later, like 2019,” she admitted, revealing that the timeline was inaccurate, “also Fitz lives on the other side of the world, so there’s no way for me to be seeing him.”

The Twitch streamer followed up by explaining the number of rumors circulating about her had become difficult to deal with.

“There are just so many lies about me at this point that I’m losing f***ing track, I really am! So I just feel like I need to live life without caring or something, but it’s really hard.”

She finished up by urging fans to “stop thinking about” or speculating over her personal life and relationships, after previously revealing that she just had just wanted to move past the latest drama.