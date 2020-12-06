Jacksepticeye hits out at “disrespectful” people messaging his family

Irish YouTuber Sean ‘Jacksepticeye’ McLoughlin has hit out at individuals messaging his family in attempts to contact him, describing it as “really disrespectful.”

The British-based YouTuber – who is also the most followed Irish creator on the site – sits at 25.8 million followers and over 13.5 billion views. However, with such a significant following comes some unwanted attention.

We have seen YouTube stars (and Brighton residents) like Alfie Deyes and Zoella hitting out at fans for turning up at their house in the past.

Jackspeticeye, in a December 6 tweet, revealed that some family members have received messages off fans trying to get into contact with the 30-year-old.

While he did not divulge specific details, the variety YouTuber hit out at individuals who attempt to contact his family in an effort to get a response from him.

“Please don’t message my family or friends just to try get in contact with me,” he said. “It’s really disrespectful.”

It’s unclear if McLoughlin is referring to fans, other content creators, or members of the media. However, tracking down family members in the hope of getting the attention of the YouTuber himself is seriously out of order, regardless of the intentions underpinning the behavior.

In response to a fan inquiring about the situation, McLoughlin explained that he is not sure why, but the incidents have been occurring more frequently lately.

“[People] always have [tried to do it],” he said. “It’s just extra lately for some reason.”

While the majority of occurrences are likely not done with the intention of invading McLoughlin’s privacy, many fans agreed with his assessment of the situation as “disrespectful”.

Regardless of the extent to which fans want to contact the YouTuber, it’s important to remember that they are as entitled to privacy and security just like anyone else.