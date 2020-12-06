Logo
Pokimane addresses rumors about Fitz being her boyfriend after Fed drama

Published: 6/Dec/2020 16:14

by Daniel Cleary
Pokimane on Twitch
Pokimane, Twitch

Fedmyster Pokimane

Popular streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has responded to claims that she was seeing YouTube star Fitz after Fedmyster’s leaked document hinted at the content creator’s boyfriend.

After a document, written by Fedmyster on his history with Pokimane was leaked, fans have been circulating rumors about some of the details hinted at in the behind-the-scenes drama.

There was one anonymous character that Fedmyster had named “Steve” in the document, who was also involved with Pokimane, shortly after their relationship had ended. Many fans had suggested that it was Australian YouTube star Fitz.

Fedmyster
Fedmyster, Instagram
Fedmyster’s leaked document led to plenty of speculation about his and Pokimane’s relationship.

When Fitz was asked if he was Pokimane’s boyfriend during the time period mentioned, he made a joke on the subject inferring that he was, which only further fueled the rumors that they were dating at that time.

However, Pokimane finally responded to the Fitz rumors in a recent stream, claiming that he was not who Fedmyster was referring to in the original document.

“Speaking about Fitz, he messaged me today and essentially made a joke about him being one of the secret names in the Fed document,” she explained, confirming that the Fitz rumors were a joke.

Topic starts at 0:15

“I didn’t meet Fitz until later, like 2019,” she admitted, revealing that the timeline was inaccurate, “also Fitz lives on the other side of the world, so there’s no way for me to be seeing him.”

The Twitch streamer followed up by explaining the number of rumors circulating about her had become difficult to deal with.

“There are just so many lies about me at this point that I’m losing f***ing track, I really am! So I just feel like I need to live life without caring or something, but it’s really hard.”

She finished up by urging fans to “stop thinking about” or speculating over her personal life and relationships, after previously revealing that she just had just wanted to move past the latest drama.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.