Island Boys roasted after U.S. Army recruitment TikTok goes viral

The Island Boys are once again being used as the internet’s punching bag after an army recruiter posted a Cameo video of the twins promoting the U.S. Military.

Since their viral off-the-cuff hot tub TikTok, the Island Boys have stayed in the internet’s spotlight. Or more accurately, they’ve been in its crosshairs. What started as a potential music career quickly devolved into constant feuds with other e-celebs.

The brothers have gone from being booed off stage at their first show to starting beef with both Paul brothers. Even massive stars like Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart have roasted the two “goofballs.”

Now, members of the U.S. Military are taking a stab at the brothers thanks to a new recruitment video. The video was purchased on Cameo and posted on TikTok via texasrecruiter.

Island Boys roasted for Army recruitment video

The video was posted to TikTok on January 21 and has only garnered 45.9k views. However, the video wasn’t posted to either of the Island Boys’ accounts. It was a Cameo purchased by an Army recruiter and TikToker texasrecruiter.

The post was then shared on the r/army subreddit where both the brothers and the recruiter were roasted. Some comments made fun of the Island Boys’ claims such as “paid vacation.” One comment stated, “The worst vacation I ever went on. There wasn’t even any good creole.”

Various comments jabbed at texasrecruiter for spending money on the Cameo. They read, “Are we really hurting to fill [military positions] that bad?” or “Unbelievable. Didn’t think things were this rough.”

According to Cameo, their personal video requests cost around $180. Despite it being posted on texasrecruiter’s TikTok, a representative for US Army Recruitment Command stated that the video was not sanctioned by the Army.

This isn’t the first time the U.S. Military has made headlines for attempting to reach a younger audience online. In 2020, the U.S. Army Esports team was reportedly recruiting underage viewers on Twitch by holding fake giveaways.

