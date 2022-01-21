Bryce Hall says Island Boys fight could happen “for the right price”

TikTok star Bryce Hall says a boxing match with the Island Boys is looking more likely than ever after speaking with their management — for the “right price,” of course.

The beef between Bryce Hall and rappers the Island Boys is heating up as a potential bout between the two parties takes shape behind the scenes.

Their feud first sparked in late December, after Hall poked fun at the Island Boys in a TikTok comment.

The Boys hit back at Hall in a video, lauding their exploits of getting multiple “rap sheets” as teenagers and dropping out of high school — comments that prompted Hall to joke, “Didn’t realize I was messing with the ‘gangstas.'”

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Things got even more heated when the two appeared in a group call set up by Drama Alert, where the Island boys showed off a gun in their safe and challenged Hall to “Fly to Fort Lauderdale airport and we’ll show you what real gangsters do.”

Read More: Mike Tyson shuts down Jake Paul fight rumors for good

During the hubbub, Hall challenged the duo to a boxing match, bragging that he would take on both rappers at the same time.

Bryce Hall claims fight with Island Boys is on the horizon

Weeks later, this possibility is looking more likely than ever, according to a January 21 tweet from Hall.

In his post, Hall claimed that he’d been on the phone with the Island Boys’ management, saying that the fight might happen “for the right price.”

Advertisement

Read More: Logan Paul reveals insane value of his NFT wallet

Hall also referenced claims that KodiyakRedd had allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, writing, “This would also draw the attention away from the embarrassing a** beating bird face boy received from his girlfriend after hitting her first… allegedly.”

just got off the phone w/ the island boys management; this fight might happen for the right price 👀 this would also draw the attention away from the embarrassing ass beating bird face boy received from his girlfriend after hitting her first…. allegedly — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) January 21, 2022

If these talks are legit, this would make Hall’s second boxing match ever, after his loss to YouTuber Austin McBroom at the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event in 2021.

For now, it’s unclear if this fight will really come to fruition, leaving fans anxious for a response from the Island Boys.