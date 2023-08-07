xQc confirms Sidemen Charity Match appearance with big stream plans

Streaming star xQc has confirmed that he’ll be at the Sidemen charity match this year, and also has an IRL stream planned for the event.

xQc is one of the world’s most popular streamers, boasting an impressive 11.9 million followers on Twitch.

As the most-watched channel on the Amazon-owned platform for several years in a row, the 27-year-old definitely puts in the work to be at the top too, streaming hundreds of hours each month.

Being one of the internet’s biggest stars has put him in the sights of the popular British YouTube group Sidemen, and the streamer has confirmed he’ll be making an appearance at the sold-out London Stadium for their football charity match.

With this year’s iteration of the event slated to be the biggest yet, some massive creators are set to get involved — including the likes of MrBeast. However, not only that, Twitch’s top star has confirmed he’s set to make an appearance.

After being formally invited by Miniminter in June, xQc teased fans with the idea of him participating in the charity match, where he says he’s eager to be a goalkeeper.

Now, on August 7, the Twitch star has claimed he’s all set for the match and has his own plans to IRL stream when he’s in the UK.

“Update on charity match: I booked my sh*t to go, my manager will fly with me,” he wrote in his chat. “I do the thing itself, and a podcast there, with at least one IRL planned. So three events. Then I go home.”

Furthermore, the streamer revealed that he may even stay in the UK for a while if he’s able to obtain a visa. “Ima try to get a visa maybe, [if] like it there maybe I stay for a while,” he said.

With over 60,000 fans set to show up at the sold-out London Stadium, and millions more expected to watch online, it’s fair to say the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match is going to be absolutely massive.