iShowSpeed finally sees Cristiano Ronaldo play live, stream ends in disaster

YouTube streaming star iShowSpeed was dancing on the spot, screaming to the heavens, and celebrating after finally seeing Cristiano Ronaldo live – but the moment didn’t last long on stream.

iShowSpeed made headlines all over the world in November when he traveled to England to watch Manchester United play live, with victories against Aston Villa and Fulham.

Sky Sports later decided to pull footage of the streamer off their channels, citing previous controversial comments. In all of the matches where he has been spotted in the stands, he just wanted to see Cristiano Ronaldo play in the flesh.

The multiple-time Balon d’Or winner has been on the bench a lot in 2022, meaning Speed didn’t get the chance to see him in action – until now.

After traveling to Qatar for the World Cup, sure enough, the striker was benched once again during a fixture he wanted to stream live from the stands.

iShowSpeed stream crashes after finally seeing Ronaldo play live

He set up a live stream for Portugal’s match against Switzerland, on December 6, broadcasting footage to his YouTube channel.

Fernando Santos’ side ran out 6-1 winners against their opponents, with 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos slamming in a hattrick on the night. Yet, for the majority of proceedings, CR7 was limited to the touchline.

When the moment came for Ronaldo to enter the field of play, iShowSpeed completely lost it – as seen in a video captured live at the Lusail Iconic stadium in Qatar.

Ronaldo came on in the 73rd minute.

Getting emotional, the streamer screamed: “He’s off the bench! He’s off the bench!” Fellow streamer Casimito was trying to capture Speed’s reaction but was worried about battery life. “My phone is on two percent.”

Seconds later, it was all over as the broadcast came to a screeching halt.

His channel has over 14 million subscribers and even long after the stream had ended, over 15,000 people were left staring at a blank screen hoping it would return.

For those who missed his reaction, it was clipped and posted to Twitter by user Crazy101.

What was supposed to be an iconic moment for the streamer ended in disaster this time, but with Portugal progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition, there may still be time for another stream.

Who knows, he may be able to watch his idol come off the bench in the latter stages of the World Cup.