IShowSpeed responds after Sky Sports cuts ties over past comments

YouTuber iShowSpeed has responded in a message on Twitter just days after Sky Sports deleted videos and cut ties with him after learning about past comments from the creator.

On November 14, Sky Sports began deleting videos and cut ties with YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves had interviewed Speed just days prior, but, after they were alerted to his past comments towards women, any videos involving the YouTuber were suddenly taken down.

The YouTuber has responded, saying he would have “loved” the opportunity to speak with them before making the decision to cut ties.

On November 18, Speed posted a series of tweets with his response to Sky Sports cutting ties with him.

“The clip of my appearance with Geoff and a few others has since been removed by Sky, and I have learned that this was due to the resurfacing of comments that I made in the past,” he explained.

“I’m 17 years old. I was 16 when that happened and made a huge mistake. It was stupid and immature. I immediately realized this and apologized. I will continue to work on myself as I navigate this world, growing up online.”

“I recognize that I have a responsibility to set an example to those who follow and support me.”

Speed went on to mention that Sky Sports had initiated their relationship, including an invitation to appear on Soccer AM, and he would have loved to speak with them before they made their decision.

He added: “I have tried reaching out to them and will continue to do so. I’m learning every day and totally own the mistake I made. I love the UK. Y’all have embraced me and I appreciate it more than anything. My goal is to make people laugh and I will continue to try and do that.”

The comments in question went viral back in April 2022, leading to his ban from Valorant.