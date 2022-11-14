Sky Sports delete IShowSpeed videos and cut ties with YouTuber over past comments

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Sky Sports have deleted their videos with IShowSpeed and cut ties with the YouTube star, citing concerns with the influencer’s previous comments toward women.

IShowSpeed is one of the biggest up-and-coming personalities on YouTube, having officially switched to the platform after being permanently banned from Twitch earlier this year.

After growing his presence on YouTube, Speed was interviewed by Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves ahead of Manchester United’s game against Fulham, resulting in a slew of hilarious viral clips — but now, the network is erasing any existence of their collaboration.

On November 14, fans noticed that all of Sky Sport’s Tweets featuring Speed had been suddenly, and quietly, taken down.

Sky Sports delete Tweets with IShowSpeed over YouTuber’s past remarks

According to reports, Sky Sports management was allegedly alerted to Speed’s previous comments toward women — a few of which landed the YouTuber in hot water.

Although Speed has made his home on YouTube, he also had a fairly big presence on Twitch before he was banned from the platform, after he purportedly made derogatory comments toward a woman during a live stream with fellow broadcaster Adin Ross in April 2022.

Speed was also notably permanently banned from Riot Games’ Valorant after he made sexist remarks toward female players, resulting in massive backlash against the young influencer.

The YouTuber is a massive football fan, and a huge Cristiano Ronaldo stan — but it looks like his time in the football limelight has come to a sudden end.

Speed has yet to comment on Sky Sports’ latest move at the time of writing. We’ll keep you updated right here on Dexerto.