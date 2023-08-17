IShowSpeed won’t be banned on YouTube after viral wardrobe malfunction

YouTube star IShowSpeed won’t be getting banned from the platform after accidentally exposing himself during a live stream.

On August 16, uber-popular streamer IShowSpeed took to YouTube to stream Five Nights at Freddy’s, a notoriously spooky horror game.

During his broadcast, he got jumpscared by one of the game’s animatronics, and turned his fear into a taunt toward the character, pelvic thrusting at the screen.

While doing so, Speed accidentally flashed his audience of thousands of viewers and was instantly shocked by what happened.

Speed seemingly shut down his broadcast directly afterward and has been silent on the subject ever since.

IShowSpeed won’t receive YouTube ban after viral wardrobe malfunction

Fans were extremely worried that their favorite streamer would receive a permanent ban from the platform, which prohibits “the depiction of clothed or unclothed genitals, breasts, or buttocks that are meant for sexual gratification,” including “the depiction of sexual acts, or fetishes that are meant for sexual gratification.”

However, it looks like these fans can take a breather from their efforts in trying to convince YouTube to go easy on Speed. As per reports from TMZ, it looks like the streamer won’t be getting a ban due to the incident.

YouTube: IShowSpeed iShowSpeed is one of YouTube’s top streamers – but fans worried he might be permanently banned from the platform after he accidentally flashed himself during a broadcast.

TMZ reached out to YouTube for comment on the situation, and were told that Speed removed his stream from their platform right after the incident happened. Although he did violate YouTube’s policies, the site says he’s good to continue streaming.

Fans are taking to social media to celebrate this latest news after worries that the streamer would have to find yet another home for his broadcasts, after being permanently banned from Twitch in 2021.