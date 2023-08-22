IShowSpeed’s father seemingly pokes fun at viral wardrobe malfunction

IShowSpeed’s very own father has seemingly poked fun at his son’s viral wardrobe malfunction in a recent TikTok live stream.

On August 16, IShowSpeed accidentally flashed himself to an audience of thousands during a live stream which left even Speed himself shocked as he immediately shut down the broadcast. The clip quickly caught fire, going viral across social media.

However in his comeback stream after the incident, Speed was visibly upset at viewers sharing the embarrassing clip. He even further broke character to reveal how the incident affected him mentally as viewers cracked jokes about it. With one particular spam phrase of ‘IShowMeat’.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And it seems it was not only viewers on the internet making fun of his situation as now, his dad appears to have joined the mix as well, repeating the phrase in relation to Speed’s accidental flashing.

In a clipped TikTok live stream from Speed’s dad, Darren Watkins Sr., he can be seen repeatedly saying “IShowMeat” which was a phrase thousands have used online to poke fun at the situation. Watkins Sr. even further ad-libbed a tune to the phrase.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I show the meat, to make you feel complete. I show the meat, you can believe,” he can be heard singing.

Article continues after ad

It’s not known if Watkins Sr. is entirely aware of the phrase and its intentions. He may simply be repeating something he’s read in chat without knowing its origins.

Additionally, the phrase “IShowMeat” and the meat emoji were continuously spammed in his chat, which may have led him to say it.

Speed is yet to address this particular part of the fallout from his accidental flash. But we’ll be sure to update you here should that change in the coming days.