IShowSpeed suddenly unbanned on Twitch years after permanent suspension

IShowSpeed’s Twitch channel has been quietly reinstated over a year after the streamer was permanently banned from the site in December 2021.

It’s safe to say that IShowSpeed is one of the most prominent live streamers on the net. Speed is best known for his over-the-top broadcasts, where he’ll pull off a wide variety of jaw-dropping stunts like setting off a firework in his bedroom or even trying to make elephant toothpaste right next to his streaming setup.

Currently, Speed is streaming on YouTube, boasting nearly 30 million subscribers combined across three separate channels – but his original home was Twitch.

While Speed was quickly climbing up the ladder to Twitch fame, he was permanently banned from the platform in December 2021 following an outburst he had during a broadcast with fellow creator Adin Ross.

YouTube: IShowSpeed IShowSpeed’s Twitch channel was quietly unbanned after nearly two years.

IShowSpeed’s channel unbanned after Twitch CEO teases giving permabanned streamers a “second chance”

Since then, a number of creators have begged Twitch to reinstate Speed’s account… and now, it seems to have finally happened.

On October 10, 2023, fans noticed that Speed’s Twitch channel was available. The account in question is linked in Speed’s Twitter/X profile, and although it boasts a low follower count now, the number continues to rise as of writing this article.

Twitch: IShowSpeed

Thus far, Speed has yet to comment on this sudden change of heart from Twitch; but it’s not a total surprise to his followers, given some recent conversations that have taken place regarding his account.

In August, Twitch star Kai Cenat claimed that Twitch’s CEO, Dan Clancy, agreed that Speed should be unbanned. Just a month later, in September, Clancy himself said that he was open to giving some permabanned streamers a “second chance,” leading many to hope that Speed’s channel might make a grand return.

We’ll keep you updated on this ongoing story right here at Dexerto.