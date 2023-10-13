IShowSpeed gets 100k+ new Twitch followers without streaming after unban

YouTuber IShowSpeed has gained over 100,000 new Twitch followers on his channel since getting unbanned, and he hasn’t even streamed on it yet.

Back in December 2021, IShowSpeed was permanently banned on Twitch after an outburst that he had during a broadcast with Kick star Adin Ross.

He’s since skyrocketed in popularity on YouTube and other platforms like Rumble, where he has a show alongside Twitch star Kai Cenat.

IShowSpeed was suddenly unbanned from Twitch on October 10, and has since grown significantly in followers without even streaming on the channel.

IShowSpeed gains over 100k new Twitch followers

At the time of his unban, IShowSpeed had roughly 130,500 followers on his Twitch channel. At the time of writing, he’s at around 242,000.

We contacted StreamsCharts about the growth, and they confirmed to Dexerto that Speed’s follower count on Twitch has grown by 112k followers since he was unbanned from the platform.

Not to mention, he hasn’t even gone live on the channel since being able to return to the site. With over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, there’s no doubt that Speed’s Twitch channel will grow much more if he decides to go live on the platform.

While the growth of his channel since the unban is noteworthy, this also means that Speed will be able to stream alongside Kai Cenat while the latter is on his channel.

Due to Twitch’s community guidelines, Kai has not been able to even have Speed on his stream via phone or Discord call. “You may not Facilitate a suspended user on your own channel, either by restreaming their content or hosting them directly,” reads the guidelines.

We'll have to wait to see how the two interact with each other on stream in the future.