Is MrBeast dead? YouTube star responds to viral tweet claiming he passed away

YouTube star MrBeast has responded to a viral rumor claiming that he passed away — and this isn’t the first time he’s had to debunk posts of this sort, either.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is the single most-subscribed creator on YouTube. Finally beating out longtime YouTube king PewDiePie in 2022, MrBeast is best known for his over-the-top video projects and charitable works (such as paying for 1,000 peoples’ cataract surgeries).

As such, it makes sense that fans are eager to hear any news about his personal life — but sometimes, this enthusiasm can backfire in unexpected ways.

On March 15, a post went viral on twitter claiming that Donaldson had passed away. The tweet included a black and white photo of the YouTube star with the caption, “I cant believe MrBeast died… gone too soon man… you’ll never be forgotten you legend.”

At the time of writing, the post has racked up over 10 million views and 122k likes, but it looks like most commenters didn’t believe the wild claim. In fact, many of the replies are memes mocking the post, or condemning the poster for spreading false rumors about someone’s death.

MrBeast shuts down rumors of his death from viral tweet

Luckily, MrBeast has put the rumors to rest, posting his own response to the tweet that has similarly picked up quite a bit of traction.

“Why does this have 100,000 likes? Lol,” he wrote.

MrBeast’s humorous reply has prompted many fans and fellow creators to reference his plans for when he does pass away.

In the past, MrBeast has said that, when he dies, he wants the final video on his channel to be a “last person with their hand on my tombstone wins the channel,” challenge among his closest friends.

This isn’t the first time MrBeast has had to address rumors of someone’s untimely death, either; last year, a post circulated social media claiming that one of his friends and crewmembers, Chandler Hallow, had passed away.

In response, MrBeast told his buddy: “Sorry for making you eat 10,000 pickles in 5 hours.”