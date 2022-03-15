MrBeast has perfect response to “fake” story claiming Chandler Hallow passed away

YouTube sensation MrBeast had the perfect response to a fake photo that suggested close friend Chandler Hollow had died, shortly after the image went viral on Twitter.

YouTube personality Chandler Hollow, 23, is best known for his frequent appearances alongside MrBeast, earning himself over 8.6 million fans on TikTok with an added 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

On March 13th, an image of a photoshopped BBC article started to circulate which claimed Hollow had been “shot dead,” instantly making the post generate reactions across social media.

MrBeast, and especially Hollow, weren’t exactly convinced on the accuracy of the story the image claimed.

MrBeast reacts to Chandler Hollows “fake” death

On Monday, March 14th, 2022, Hollow took to Twitter to denounce the circulating rumors that he had died, sarcastically tweeting “just found out I died.”

Just found out I died pic.twitter.com/el95GPrV5g — Chandler Hallow (@ChandlerHallow) March 14, 2022

The fake BBC article quickly caught the attention of MrBeast himself, sparking a well-thought-out and overall hilarious response, with the YouTuber commenting “sorry for making you eat 10,000 pickles in 5 hours.”

Sorry for making you eat 10,000 pickles in 5 hours :/ — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 14, 2022

Many fans could tell that the Tweet was fake, sparking a mix of reactions.

“Why does the BBC have a Mr beast correspondent?” one commenter said.

“The bigger question is, why is this in the entertainment and arts section,” another fan stated.

The BBC responds to “fake” news article

After amassing over 300,000 likes on Twitter, Mark Savage, a music correspondent for the BBC, responded to the dubious article by saying: “This is totally fake. I never wrote such a story (I cover music, for a start) and the mocked-up headline breaks out style guide. Watch out for this sort of stuff.”

This is totally fake. I never wrote such a story (I cover music, for a start) and the mocked-up headline breaks out style guide. Watch out for this sort of stuff. https://t.co/Tk7lDhDvDi — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) March 14, 2022

Savage went on to troll Hollow by sarcastically Tweeting that he wishes he was a “BBC MrBeast correspondent.”

“BBC Mr Beast correspondent”. I aspire to such heights, obcviously. — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) March 14, 2022

MrBeast along with Hollow is set to make an appearance at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, as Beast was nominated for the “Favorite Male Creator” award.