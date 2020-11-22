 IRL streamer mortified after elephant farts in her face while live - Dexerto
IRL streamer mortified after elephant farts in her face while live

Published: 22/Nov/2020 23:50 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 2:28

by Brent Koepp
irl streamer with elephant
Twitch: @justketh

An IRL Twitch streamer’s majestic moment with elephants quickly turned sour when one of the animals passed gas in her face. The personality was left holding her nose after the unexpected moment.

In real life (IRL) broadcasts are wildly popular on Twitch as viewers never know what they are going to get when tuning in. Streamers that interact with the world live in front of an audience often are confronted with the unexpected as literally anything can happen.

That is what happened to one personality who was documenting her swim with elephants while visiting Phuket Island in Thailand. The online entertainer was left feeling unsettled after one of the animals abruptly farted inches away from her face.

IRL Twitch streamer holds nose next to elephant in Phuket Thailand.
Twitch: Justketh
An elephant left the Twitch streamer with a nasty surprise.

IRL elephant stream doesn’t go as planned

The streamer ‘justketh’ was broadcasting live in Phuket, and arranged to swim with elephants during her November 21 stream. However, things quickly took a turn when one of the animals’ trainers told her to swim up behind the creature.

Right as she was about to climb up on the back of it, the mammal suddenly let out a massive fart which sent the water rumbling. Unfortunately, the IRL entertainer’s face was literally inches away from the creature’s backside.

The Twitch personality immediately screamed and backed up, before laughing at the situation. However once the smell hit her, she pinched her nose shut and exclaimed “Ahhhh! No! That is bleh!”

This isn’t the first time justketh has had a hilarious run in with an animal while streaming. In November, the content creator was abruptly attacked by a goose which many called the real life version of the hit indie title “Untitled Goose Game” by developer House House.

While the elephant’s flatulence was certainly unpleasant, the Twitch personality was able to eventually continue her swim and take some pretty incredible photos with the majestic mammals.

IRL broadcasts are as real as it gets, as you literally never know how the world is going to act in front of your camera lens. And this is especially true for animals, it seems.

Crazy video of man saving puppy from alligator goes viral

Published: 22/Nov/2020 22:21

by Charlotte Colombo
Pixabay: pixel2013

Dramatic surveillance camera footage of a Florida man rescuing his puppy from the grip of an alligator has gone viral on social media.

The tension-filled footage, which has amassed over 156.7k likes in a Tweet shared by New York Times reporter Juan Vidal, the man can be seen wrestling the alligator underwater before prising it’s mouth open, allowing the small puppy to break free from his grip and run to safety.

If the footage itself wasn’t gripping enough, many social media users found themselves entranced by the man’s firm and calm demeanour throughout the ordeal, with Vidal calling the man a “legend” for being able to save his puppy from certain death without even taking his cigar out of his mouth.

While people across the internet praised the man for his bravery, one Twitter user admitted that they didn’t possess the kind of fearlessness the man in this video clearly did.

In a Tweet that got over 700 likes, the user joked that the alligator could keep the dog and that they’d just buy another one.

Meanwhile, with some people on Twitter expressing concern that the man could have sustained injuries from the brave move, another user quipped that the man “probably stitched himself in the parking lot with some fishing line and hook.”

Luckily, as reported by CNN, the man, who was identified as 74-year-old Florida retiree Richard Willbanks, got off pretty lightly from the encounter – he just had slightly “chewed up” hands and had to go to the hospital for a tetanus shot.

In addition to this, the puppy in the video has been identified as Willbanks’ pet – three-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Gunner.

He, too, seems to have escaped the incident relatively unscathed, with Willbanks confirming that while Gunner sustained a small puncture wound during the attack, he is doing well now and is going to be just fine, in no doubt down to his owner’s heroism!