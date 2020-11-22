IRL streamer mortified after elephant farts in her face while live - Dexerto

An IRL Twitch streamer’s majestic moment with elephants quickly turned sour when one of the animals passed gas in her face. The personality was left holding her nose after the unexpected moment.

In real life (IRL) broadcasts are wildly popular on Twitch as viewers never know what they are going to get when tuning in. Streamers that interact with the world live in front of an audience often are confronted with the unexpected as literally anything can happen.

That is what happened to one personality who was documenting her swim with elephants while visiting Phuket Island in Thailand. The online entertainer was left feeling unsettled after one of the animals abruptly farted inches away from her face.

IRL elephant stream doesn’t go as planned

The streamer ‘justketh’ was broadcasting live in Phuket, and arranged to swim with elephants during her November 21 stream. However, things quickly took a turn when one of the animals’ trainers told her to swim up behind the creature.

Right as she was about to climb up on the back of it, the mammal suddenly let out a massive fart which sent the water rumbling. Unfortunately, the IRL entertainer’s face was literally inches away from the creature’s backside.

The Twitch personality immediately screamed and backed up, before laughing at the situation. However once the smell hit her, she pinched her nose shut and exclaimed “Ahhhh! No! That is bleh!”

This isn’t the first time justketh has had a hilarious run in with an animal while streaming. In November, the content creator was abruptly attacked by a goose which many called the real life version of the hit indie title “Untitled Goose Game” by developer House House.

While the elephant’s flatulence was certainly unpleasant, the Twitch personality was able to eventually continue her swim and take some pretty incredible photos with the majestic mammals.

IRL broadcasts are as real as it gets, as you literally never know how the world is going to act in front of your camera lens. And this is especially true for animals, it seems.