 Crazy video of man saving puppy from alligator goes viral - Dexerto
Crazy video of man saving puppy from alligator goes viral

Published: 22/Nov/2020 22:21

by Charlotte Colombo
Pixabay: pixel2013

Dramatic surveillance camera footage of a Florida man rescuing his puppy from the grip of an alligator has gone viral on social media.

The tension-filled footage, which has amassed over 156.7k likes in a Tweet shared by New York Times reporter Juan Vidal, the man can be seen wrestling the alligator underwater before prising it’s mouth open, allowing the small puppy to break free from his grip and run to safety.

If the footage itself wasn’t gripping enough, many social media users found themselves entranced by the man’s firm and calm demeanour throughout the ordeal, with Vidal calling the man a “legend” for being able to save his puppy from certain death without even taking his cigar out of his mouth.

While people across the internet praised the man for his bravery, one Twitter user admitted that they didn’t possess the kind of fearlessness the man in this video clearly did.

In a Tweet that got over 700 likes, the user joked that the alligator could keep the dog and that they’d just buy another one.

Meanwhile, with some people on Twitter expressing concern that the man could have sustained injuries from the brave move, another user quipped that the man “probably stitched himself in the parking lot with some fishing line and hook.”

Luckily, as reported by CNN, the man, who was identified as 74-year-old Florida retiree Richard Willbanks, got off pretty lightly from the encounter – he just had slightly “chewed up” hands and had to go to the hospital for a tetanus shot.

In addition to this, the puppy in the video has been identified as Willbanks’ pet – three-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Gunner.

He, too, seems to have escaped the incident relatively unscathed, with Willbanks confirming that while Gunner sustained a small puncture wound during the attack, he is doing well now and is going to be just fine, in no doubt down to his owner’s heroism!

Nikocado Avocado quits YouTube and vows to “get health sorted”

Published: 22/Nov/2020 19:40

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Nikocado Avocado

After a six-year career on the platform, YouTuber Nikocado Avocado announced on that he was quitting YouTube to focus on health and weight loss.

Known for his ‘extreme eating’ videos, YouTuber Nikocado Avocado, who has over 2.2 million subscribers to his channel, has claimed that his video uploaded on November 20 would be his last.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Avocado – real name Nicholas Perry – said that his weight, which had reached 320 pounds due to his ‘extreme eating’ videos, was “nothing to be laughing about anymore.”

“If I don’t take control over my health, I’m going to die,” Avocado said.

Following this video up with a Tweet, Avocado, 28, begged fans to stop contacting him about when his next video was out. He said: “Yesterday was my last video and I meant it.”

Who is Nikocado Avocado?

Nikocado Avocado is one of the most popular ‘mukbang’ vloggers on YouTube. The mukbang subgenre, which involves the content creator eating an unusually large amount of food, started in 2010 over in South Korea before becoming popular in other areas like the US.

Avocado originally started his channel in 2014 as a vegan YouTuber before making the switch to the mukbang content he’s known for two years later, in 2016.

However, Avocado’s content have caused a lot of concern among fans in the past, with several of his videos depicting him crying on camera while overindulging in food.

crying and eating noodles
YouTube: Nikocado Avocado
Some of Avocado’s videos have caused fans to be concerned for his mental state.

Things escalated when, following a collaboration with fellow mukbanger Stephanie Soo in December 2019, she claimed that he made her feel “unsafe” both in the past and during the filming of the collaboration.

As the feud between the two intensified, Avocado’s relationship with his husband, fellow mukbang vlogger Orlin Home, broke down.

In a video entitled “We Broke Up”, which he uploaded in the January of this year, he blamed his recent feuds and the subsequent backlash he got from them for the split.

avocado husband
YouTube: Nikocado Avocado
Until January this year, Avocado was married to fellow mukbanger Orlin Home.

The two were married in April 2017, and filmed the wedding as part of a mukbang event at Chick-Fil-A.

Most recently, he was criticised by fans for ‘joking’ about sportsman Kobe Bryant’s death during a mukbang video, wherein he forgot the sports star’s name.