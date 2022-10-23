Influencer accuses Nessa Barrett of copying her music video idea

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Influencer and filmmaker Alex Suljic has accused singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett of copying her work, amid the release of Barrett’s album Young Forever.

Nessa Barrett rose to prominence on the viral video app TikTok, after consistently uploading clips of her music.

Now, with over 1 million YouTube subscribers and 19 million TikTok followers, Barrett released her debut album Young Forever on October 14, 2022. To accompany its release, multiple songs from the album have lyric visualizer videos, sporting eerie imagery.

While fans of Barrett are praising her artistry, filmmaker Alex Suljic has accused Barrett of stealing her work.

Nessa Barrett accused of “copy and pasting” new music video

Alex Suljic, sister of God of War’s Sunny Suljic, claimed via Instagram that Barrett had lifted aspects of work for Young Forever’s marketing. “Several people have sent this to me and I thought it was kinda funny,” Suljic said in her Instagram Story.

“Just pay me to make your video and I’ll make it different and better. SMH,” she continued.

Suljic explained, “that video was made almost 2 years ago with zero budget, my camera and a few friends so I imagine what I could’ve done with a budget.”

“All I’m saying is, it just sucks how bigger creators literally copy and paste from smaller creatives and just beef it up with a higher budget and don’t give credit.”

Suljic specifically posted screenshots of Barrett’s videos for Tired of California and Dear God. Since their release and Suljic’s accusations, Barrett has yet to acknowledge her claims.

It certainly isn’t the first time that another creator has accused Barrett of copying them. At the start of October, Kendall Monroe apologized to Barrett after labeling her as a “copycat.”