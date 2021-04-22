NELK Boys' Kyle Forgeard arrested for latest YouTube prank - Dexerto

Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys YouTube collective has been arrested as a result of their latest prank after allegedly impersonating a security officer in Texas.

It wouldn’t be the NELK Boys if they weren’t pushing boundaries and getting themselves in trouble. The controversial YouTube group has been in hot water for all manner of drama over the past year and now, one of its founders has been arrested.

While filming at the Grapevine Mills Mall in Texas, the group took things a little too far. Forgeard reportedly impersonated a mall security officer which quickly led to his arrest by the local police force.

Advertisement

The popular social media star was allegedly riding through the mall on his own segway pretending to be a security guard.

“Kyle was just arrested and taken into jail in Dallas, Texas,” the official NELK boys Twitter account confirmed on April 20. Before long and #FreeKyle became a trend across social media as fans pleaded for his release.

While this was the final update from the NELK Boys account, Forgeard wasn’t detained for all too long.

The YouTuber was soon released after the group posted a $750 bond, according to police records obtained by TMZ. Hours later and he shared a picture on Instagram revealing that he “just got out of jail.”

Advertisement

There’s no indication of whether there will be any further consequences at this stage. This is far from his first dealing with cops, however. Forgeard was previously arrested on May 14 in 2020 alongside other members of the NELK Boys group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Forgeard (@kyle)

Their previous arrest meant that the relevant content never saw the light of day.

Due to the illegal nature of their actions here again, there’s a good chance the latest mall prank also never makes it to the internet.