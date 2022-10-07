Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

At long last, Twitter users can finally edit their tweets. Made a mistake or just want to change what’s said? Select regions can now edit their posts with the official Edit Tweet feature on Twitter Blue. Here’s how it works.

For years Twitter users have been pleading for a way to edit their tweets. Whether it’s fixing simple grammar mistakes or altering outdated information, such a feature has many uses and has been the top demand for a good while now.

After teasing an edit feature earlier this year, Twitter has now begun rolling it out to select users in various regions ahead of a global launch. This means you’ll now be seeing edited tweets on your timeline from those with access. Here’s how it’s done through the new Twitter Blue feature.

How to edit tweets on Twitter Blue

Below is a simple step-by-step rundown on how to edit your tweets:

Ensure you have an active Twitter Blue subscription. Send out your original tweet. View the tweet you wish to edit Tap on the three dots to find the Edit Tweet option within 30 minutes of the initial post. Edit anything you like, even rewriting the full tweet. Your edited tweet will now be updated for all to see.

Restrictions when editing a tweet on Twitter

There are a few restrictions you’ll need to remember when using this feature.

First, you can only edit the post within half an hour of posting the Tweet. You’ll need to be quick when spotting the mistake so it’s always worth reading your Tweet before posting or leaving the platform.

There are also restrictions on how many times you can edit your post. There is a limit of five times in place, so make sure you know what you want to change before editing.

Lastly, and most importantly, people can still see what your original post was. Clicking on the last edited element of an edited tweet will reveal what the person originally posted.

Twitter Twitter Blue users can now edit tweets up to five times in 30 minutes.

It’s crucial to note that editing tweets is only currently possible to Twitter Blue subscribers. Those using the regular version of the application will not have access just yet, as the full launch date is still undetermined. Moreover, Twitter is gradually rolling it out across select regions, after starting with Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on October 3.

So there you have it, that’s everything you know about how to edit a tweet on Twitter.