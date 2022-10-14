Viral TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois gets own TV series

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Francis Bourgeois, the British man who went viral on TikTok as an avid, excitable trainspotter, has secured his own TV series, bringing major celebrities on as well to share his love of trains.

Francis Bourgeois first started to go viral in 2021, with his viral videos showing him on his trainspotting adventures, explaining what’s so exciting about the different trains he sees and earning a lot of love and support for his excitable nature.

Now, his passion and dedication to the hobby are being rewarded, as UK broadcaster Channel 4 have granted him his own television show, Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois.

In the show, Francis will be joined by stars from the world of sport, comedy, music, and beyond, discussing his passion with them and, hopefully, imparting some of that passion to them.

“When I started making videos about my hobby I never thought anything like this would happen,” he told Variety. “It’s been totally surreal. Celebrities I’ve seen on TV, stages, and sports stadiums, I’ve been able to take into my domain to show them how trains and all things mechanical engineering make me feel, hopefully making them feel something good too!”

The show, which has been commissioned for five episodes, will feature guests including Premier League footballer Jesse Lingard, rapper AJ Tracey, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, comedian Aisling Bea, and Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder.

Commissioner Charlie Hyland said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce the series and to have taken such incredible guests on their first Trainspotting adventure! Watching Francis grow from a hugely popular and charming TikTok star into a brilliantly funny and authentic presenter, has been a joy which I can’t wait for the rest of the country to see.”

Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois will be going live on Channel 4’s YouTube page on Wednesday, October 19. Shorter versions of the episodes will be released on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.