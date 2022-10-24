Ice Poseidon promises to “shock the world” in next Misfits Boxing event

YouTuber Ice Poseidon has promised to “shock the world” as he announced his spot on the next Misfits Boxing card on November 19, 2022.

More and more YouTubers have entered the boxing ring over the last few years, with KSI and Jake Paul even going as far as creating their own promotional companies to run their events.

KSI partnered up with his manager MamsTaylor in early 2022 to create Misfits Boxing and has since provided a steady flow of events alongside DAZN.

Their next event takes place on November 19, 2022, with YouTuber Ice Poseidon promising to “shock the world” with his first-ever bout.

Ice Poseidon promises to “shock the world” in next Misfits event

On October 23, Ice Poseidon revealed that he’s going up against Brandon Buckingham in an exhibition match on November 19.

In a tweet, he said: “I’ve turned myself into the best technical youtube boxer of all time. Love me or hate me, this is your chance to see me shock the world!! I will never lose and I will make the haters cry.

Buy tickets to attend in person and party with me after I win.”

Tickets for the event in Austin, Texas, are available now and will see the likes of Hasin Rahman Jr go up against Vitor Belfort as the main event.

Ice Poseidon was infamously banned from Twitch in 2017 following a swatting incident while he was boarding a plane, and this will be his first public event since confirming his return to content creation in August 2022.

It’s unknown whether or not this will mark Ice’s return to content full-time or not, so we’ll have to wait to see what happens after the event.