Ice Poseidon confirms return to streaming 5 years after Twitch ban

Dylan Horetski
Ice Poseidon
Ice Poseidon
Instagram: Ice_Poseidon

Ice Poseidon has confirmed that he will be returning to streaming in a recent Instagram story, five years after his infamous ban from Twitch.

Paul ‘Ice Poseidon’ Denino built his career as one of the most popular IRL streamers on Twitch, being one of the first creators to offer content outside of gaming broadcasts.

However, it all came crashing down after he was swatted while on an airplane, which led to Twitch permanently banning him from the platform.

Now, In an Instagram Story on August 17, Ice Poseidon has confirmed he will be returning to streaming soon.

“Yo, I’m gonna start making stories on Instagram to show you guys what I’ve been up to before I come back to streaming. Which, btw, I’m coming back to streaming,” he explained.

It’s unknown when he will be returning, but we’ll be sure to update this article as more information is made available.

More to follow…

