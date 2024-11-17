IShowSpeed shocks fans with plans to compete at 2028 Olympic Games

IShowSpeed has announced plans to complete at the 2028 Olympic Games, claiming he “for sure” will be there, much to the surprise of his fans.

IShowSpeed has announced his plans to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games. The popular YouTuber and content creator claims he “for sure” will earn his spot and participate in one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world.

During a panel appearance at ComplexCon Las Vegas, Speed announced his intention to compete in the next Olympic Games.

“2028, I’ll be running in the Olympics for sure,” revealed the 19-year-old YouTuber before adding that he’s set his sights on a few events.

“I’m going to do 100 meters and 50 meters and maybe 200.”

When it was then pointed out to him that there is no 50-meter race in the Olympic Games, Speed stumbled for a moment before adding, “You know what I mean, 100 meters then.”

Speed is known for testing out his athleticism in videos. At the start of November, the content creator was fuming after losing MrBeast’s $100K race against Olympian Noah Lyles.

Despite this, he often boasts that he is the “fastest man alive,” and clearly, this loss has not deterred him. He now wants to compete against the fastest runners worldwide.

While those following Speed for years have come to expect him to participate in some wild sporting experiences, this announcement has rocked his fanbase and the internet.

Across X (formerly Twitter), fans have already begun reacting to Speed’s claims that he will “for sure” be at the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles, USA.

“Bro is cooked just from him thinking there was a 50m in the track and field Olympics,” wrote one X user. However, some Speed fans are backing the YouTuber, stating that he may have a chance with training.

“4 years of training I actually believe he can do pretty good when the time comes.”

If Speed were to compete in the Olympic Games, this would be a first for any streamer or content creator.