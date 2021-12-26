Chase Hudson, Nikita Dragun & more star in first Hype House Netflix trailer

The first trailer for the long-anticipated Hype House reality show on Netflix has been released, starring popular TikTokers such as Chase Hudson, Nikita Dragun, Vinnie Hacker, and more.

The Hype House is one of the biggest content collectives on TikTok, making a name for themselves thanks to their huge host of popular influencers.

In April 2021, Netflix announced that they were going to be releasing a reality show all about the lives of Hype House influencers, showing a side of them that viewers “rarely get to see.”

The announcement was met with a wave of backlash online, with some even threatening to cancel their subscriptions to the streaming service over the show.

Advertisement

Hype House Netflix show release date

After months of being teased, the show was eventually given an air date of January 7, 2022, and fans were treated to the official trailer for the show when it was released on December 25.

Hype House Netflix show trailer

The two-minute-long trailer shows some of the house’s most popular influencers, like Alex Warren, Vinnie Hacker, Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy, Nikita Dragun, and more talking to the camera about what the Hype House is, and teasing what’s to come in the show.

Read More: Logan Paul reveals insane amount he spent on NFTs in 2021

While it looks like there are going to be plenty of laughs in the show, the trailer also hinted at some drama among the group, regarding business as well as personal relationships.

Advertisement

Although some fans are excited to finally get to watch the show, the comments under the trailer on YouTube from viewers were less than positive. “This is proof that not all Netflix shows are great. Whoever came up with this idea must be insane,” one comment with over 2000 likes read.

With the show releasing on January 7, it’s not long before people will be able to finally give their verdict on the project.