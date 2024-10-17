Twitch wants to promote streamers using Netflix-style tactics

Twitch has revealed that they want to start promoting their streamers in the same way that Netflix does with their top TV shows.

Over the last few years, content creation and streaming has become a legitimate career path for gamers and entertainers. If you can have success on YouTube, TikTok or Twitch, you can make the jump into the mainstream.

We’ve seen that happen plenty of times with the likes of Ninja, the D’Amelio sisters, and Jake Paul. Despite Ninja’s boom a few years back, continued successes from the livestreaming world have been lean.

Twitch, obviously, has big names across the platform and if you’re in tune with streamers, you’ll be familiar. When it comes to marketing them far and wide, the Amazon-owned platform looks to be taking a page out of Netflix’s book.

Twitch’s chief marketing officer, Rachel Delphin, told The Drum that “marketing and supporting” streamers while off-platform is key.

“Kind of like a streaming service that promotes content instead of the brand… we’re a bit like a house of brands in that way, so a lot of our focus is on enabling, empowering, and informing streamers,” she said.

Kick/Twitch/YouTube Kick and YouTube are Twitch’s most like-for-like rivals, but they look at Netflix instead.

It harkens back to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy stating that the livestreaming platform’s biggest rival is Netflix, not YouTube or someone like KICK.

“People sit and watch Twitch for an hour or two hours. I think, in some ways, we are a social, long-form, UGC [user-generated content] platform. So we are right between the streaming TV services and the social media companies,” Clancy told Fortune back in June.

When Twitch had been handing out big contracts to their streamers, massive adverts promoting that fact were the norm. That has quietened down recently, but maybe we’ll start to see a redo moving forward.