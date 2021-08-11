Stream sniping is a big problem for any streamer with a substantial following, particularly those at the top of Twitch’s popularity polls.

Twitch streaming is a big part of modern-day gaming, with viewers tuning in to watch their favorite content creators play a variety of games on the platform. Not only do these live streams enable fans to watch pro players and internet personalities tackle the latest titles, but they also enable viewers to interact with them.

Of course, not all of these interactions are positive, and one of the most frustrating issues streamers have to deal with is stream sniping. This issue can instantly turn even the most entertaining stream into a literal nightmare, but what exactly is it?

What is stream sniping?

To put it simply, stream sniping is when a viewer purposely gains access to a streamer’s in-game lobby with the intention to derail or assist, or even aggravate the streamer.

While certain stream snipers may offer assistance in the form of dropping in-game items or equipment, there are those that purposely try to sabotage the broadcast. From actively hunting down the streamer in-game or simply preventing them from completing a certain task, there are numerous ways stream snipers operate.

Popular Twitch streamers like xQc, Shroud, and NICKMERCS often have to deal with these players on a daily basis. There have been times where streamers like xQc and Tommyinnit have been found guilty of stream sniping.

Can you get banned for stream sniping?

While rules on stream sniping may vary between various platforms, Twitch’s Gaming Content Guidelines state:

“Any activity, such as cheating, hacking, botting, or tampering, that gives the account owner an unfair advantage in an online multiplayer game, is prohibited. This also includes exploiting another broadcaster’s live broadcast in order to harass them in-game, such as stream sniping.”

What is IRL stream sniping?

Unlike virtual stream sniping, in real life stream sniping is incredibly problematic. IRL stream sniping invariably involves viewers actively seeking out the streamer in the real world, instantly breaching their privacy and interrupting the stream.

While IRL stream sniping can often have negative outcomes, there are also times when it can lead to some incredibly wholesome moments. For example, Twitch streamer Melina was left in hysterics after waves of fans hijacked her broadcast.

How to stop stream snipers?

While the methods below won’t completely stop stream snipers from entering your game, they can greatly limit the amount you meet.

Limit the amount of onscreen info that is broadcasted. Create a private lobby when purely playing with certain viewers/friends. Put a delay on your stream. Change your in-game name to one that is different from your Twitch account.

Hopefully, with these tips, you’ll be able to stream any game without the constant sea of stream snipers ruining your experience.