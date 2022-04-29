Is Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt crossplay? How to play cross-platform on PlayStation and PC

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt, the latest and possibly most surprising take on the battle royale formula, has finally been given its full release. But can friends on both PlayStation 5 and PC enter the darkness together? Here’s everything you need to know about Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt crossplay.

Following the astronomical success of Fortnite and Apex Legends, many series have tried their hands at the battle royale formula. One of the most interesting, and least expected, is Bloodhunt, a fresh take on the genre from the Vampire The Masquerade series.

After months in early access, Bloodhunt has finally launched on PC and PlayStation 5, and players are finally diving into the blood-soaked streets of Prague. But battle royale games thrive when played with friends, so can players on separate platforms team up?

We’ve put together everything you need to know about The Vampire Masquerade Bloodhunt crossplay on PS5 and PC right here.

Contents

Does Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt have crossplay?

The simple answer is yes, Bloodhunt does feature crossplay support, meaning that players on PlayStation 5 and PC can enter the same matches. There is, however, a pretty major caveat.

While matches can be populated by blood-suckers on both platforms, only those on the same platform can join the same squad in the lobby. The Elysium, Bloodhunt’s pre-game lobbies, are platform-specific, so you’ll have to rely on dumb luck to stumble across a friend with different hardware.

Sadly, this means groups separated by the platform can only compete against one another and cannot enter a game on the same team.

This will be disappointing to console users who were hoping to squad up with their PC pals, and developer Sharkmob is yet to confirm if support will come later down the line.

How to use crossplay in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt

If you’re playing Bloodhunt on PC, the good news is that crossplay is automatically enabled and cannot be switched off. So every game you play will feature both PC and PS5 users.

Those on the PlayStation 5 version do have the option to disable crossplay, in an effort to remain “compliant with the technical regulations and requirements.”

Read More: Bloodhunt devs discuss challenge of making a battle royale based on Vampire The Masquerade

If you’re looking to enable or disable crossplay in Bloodhunt, simply head into the Options Menu and adjust the setting to suit your preference.

It’s worth noting that the developers have warned players against tampering with the settings. They said on the official website: “Please keep in mind that disabling crossplay may lead to slow matchmaking times. For this reason, we strongly recommend that you play with crossplay enabled.”

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt. For more, check out our other handy Bloodhunt guides:

