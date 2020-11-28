 How to watch the TikTok Room Awards: Nominees, results & more - Dexerto
How to watch the TikTok Room Awards: Nominees, results & more

Published: 28/Nov/2020 16:01

by Charlotte Colombo
TikTok

Popular drama page TikTok Room delighted its 1.8 million followers this week when, on November 25, they announced on their Instagram that they would be hosting their very own awards show!

The post also announced that voting would be on Friday 27 November, with the awards then streaming tonight on Saturday 28 November.

Details surrounding what the award categories were was initially vague, with the account teasing more information throughout the week before opening the polls on Friday for fans to vote for some of their favorite TikTokers in various categories.

Despite the categories remaining unclear prior to voting being open, that didn’t stop some of TikTok’s biggest stars endorsing the awards and encouraging fans to vote for them.

Among other famous faces like Skai Jackson, Nessa Barrett, and Jacob Sartorius, Sway House star Bryce Hall endorsed the awards in a video, joking that he was probably nominated in the “most problematic” category, while Charli D’Amelio, who recently reached 100k followers on the TikTok, told her fans that “there is a special award show on Sunday” and encouraged them all to vote.

Although some fans found that there was difficulty submitting their votes – with TikTok Room explaining in an Instagram post that this was due to heavy traffic on the form- by the time the polls were closed, TikTok Room announced that over 500,000 votes were cast after teasing fans earlier that day with just how close some of the categories were.

What are the categories?

The TikTok Room awards consists of 28 categories in total, and are as follows:

  • Most active with fans
  • Best couple
  • Best makeup
  • Most positive
  • Best style (male)
  • Best style (female)
  • Best ship
  • Best dancer (male)
  • Best dancer (female)
  • Best fandom
  • Funniest TikToker/ collab
  • Best diss track
  • Least problematic (male)
  • Least problematic (female)
  • Best role model
  • Best group/duo
  • Kindest TikToker
  • Best dance creator
  • Best song
  • Most talented musician
  • Most achieved (male)
  • Most achieved (female)
  • Favourite TikToker/ Influencer (male)
  • Favourite TikToker/ Influencer (female)
  • Best clapbacks/ comebacks
  • Best YouTuber
  • Best hair
  • Best house

The running order of these categories is not yet clear.

When do the TikTok Room awards start?

While the awards themselves start at 8pm Eastern Standard Time, TikTok Room have announced that there will be a pre-show from 6pm Eastern Standard Time.

It isn’t quite certain how exactly the awards will be broadcast, although TikTok Room did confirm to a fan in the comments section that they would be posting the results on their Instagram page throughout the night.

So, to watch the awards, your best bet is to keep an eye on TikTok Room’s Instagram account!

