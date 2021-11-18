How to watch Stitches on TikTok

Have you ever wanted to watch all the Stitches that have been made using one creator’s content on TikTok? One simple search trick makes it easy to do so.

In the past couple of years, TikTok has shot up in the download charts as more and more people join the short-form video platform.

The app hosts millions of creators and viewers who both post and interact with content at an insane rate, regularly making things go incredibly viral.

TikTok has also added plenty of features to the platform that allow people to easily collaborate with others, namely the Duet and Stitch features. The Stitch feature has been particularly popular, allowing users to add their own video response to up to five seconds of another person’s TikTok.

How to view Stitches on TikTok

If you want to see all the Stitches that have been made for a certain creator, there is a simple search trick that allows you to do so.

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Discover‘ tab. In the search bar, type ‘#[email protected]‘ with the word ‘username’ replaced with the name of whichever creator you want to view. Press enter, and scroll through the results to see everyone that has Stitched that creator.

This function is a great way to narrow things down if you want an easy way to view Stitches all in one go, rather than just waiting for them to pop up on your For You Page.

It also comes in handy when certain trends originate from one video in particular, as you’ll be able to browse the creator’s Stitches in order to see how people have been responding to it.