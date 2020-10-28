 Mr Beast reveals his 'life goal' to own a League of Legends team - Dexerto
League of Legends

Mr Beast reveals his ‘life goal’ to own a League of Legends team

Published: 28/Oct/2020 15:58

by Daniel Cleary
mr beast and LCS team
Riot Games

Mr Beast

Popular content creator Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has revealed one of his biggest goals in life, explaining that he would like to own a professional League of Legends team in the future.

Mr Beast has built a massive following of over 45 million YouTube subscribers for his entertaining challenge videos and has also been incredibly charitable, giving away thousands of dollars to fans during his vlog series.

While he is not typically associated with making gaming content, Mr Beast has recently created a YouTube gaming channel, coming out with some unique videos such as filling 100 players into a single Among Us lobby.

However, despite having achieved and experienced so much at an early age, Donaldson revealed that there was one gaming-related goal in life that he was still chasing.

mr beast standing in front of cars
Mr Beast, YouTube
Mr Beast is known for giving away incredible gifts, such as cars, to random strangers.

Mr Beast reveals plan to own League of Legends team

On October 28, the YouTube star simply claimed that Riot Games’ hit MOBA, League of Legends, was the “best game ever created.”

While he has been seen to cheer on LCS teams and G2 Esports at past events, he followed up by revealing that he would, eventually, love to have a team of his own to root for.

“One of my goals in life is to own a league team one day,” he added, sharing his plans to take on an ownership role in an esports organization.

As most of the major leagues are currently franchised, or moving or into the franchise model in the next years, it is likely that Mr Beast will have to find a team with an existing slot, depending on the level of team he would like to own.

However, Mr Beast’s post has already piqued the interest of multiple organizations in the LCS and LEC, with many of the top League personalities and owners already reaching out to the content creator.

Fnatic CEO Sam Matthews was among the first few the respond, offering MrBeast the chance to “own a piece of Fnatic” but MrBeast quickly denied, before joking that Fnatic could be a threat to his plans.

The likes of G2 Esports’ CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriquez, as well as staff from TSM, Excel, 100 Thieves, have all hinted at the possibility of working with the star, giving him plenty of choice on how he would like to fulfill his life goal.

As of now, it is unclear just how soon Mr Beast plans on investing in a League of Legends team, or which team he will opt for, but we’ll just have to wait and see what he decides.

